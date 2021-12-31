Hamlin Capital Management, LLC Buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Hasbro Inc, Snap-on Inc, Sells Leggett & Platt Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Dow Inc

New Purchases: KDP, HAS, IWD,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Hasbro Inc, Snap-on Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells Leggett & Platt Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Dow Inc, Dorchester Minerals LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamlin Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hamlin Capital Management, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 232,972 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 945,589 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% Genuine Parts Co (GPC) - 891,934 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% KeyCorp (KEY) - 5,408,146 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Old Republic International Corp (ORI) - 4,987,558 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 2,816,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.65 and $101.78, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $95.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 925,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 23.63%. The purchase prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62. The stock is now traded at around $208.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 466,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32.

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.