Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Tran Capital Management, L.p. Buys Block Inc, Signature Bank, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Catalent Inc, Ball Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tran Capital Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Block Inc, Signature Bank, PayPal Holdings Inc, Clarivate PLC, Enjoy Technology Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, Catalent Inc, Ball Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Intuit Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tran Capital Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q4, Tran Capital Management, L.p. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tran+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TRAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
  1. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,775,592 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 247,217 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
  3. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 133,860 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
  4. AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 1,100,669 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,257 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79%
New Purchase: Block Inc (SQ)

Tran Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $115.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 154,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Tran Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $310.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 63,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Enjoy Technology Inc (ENJY)

Tran Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Enjoy Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $11, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $3.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 543,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHRPA.PFD)

Tran Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1909.546500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Tran Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13. The stock is now traded at around $109.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Tran Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 33.95%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 205,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Tran Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $15.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,898,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Tran Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $109.73 and $127.83, with an estimated average price of $118.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of TRAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.. Also check out:

1. TRAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. TRAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. TRAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TRAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus