Tran Capital Management, L.p. Buys Block Inc, Signature Bank, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Catalent Inc, Ball Corp

- New Purchases: SQ, SBNY, ENJY, DHRPA.PFD, KMX,
- Added Positions: PYPL, CLVT, AMZN, DIS, MLM,
- Reduced Positions: FISV, CTLT, BLL, SHW, INTU, CRM, LAD, LUV, TWTR, PANW, KEYS, WFC, GGG, AER, MSFT, BF.B, NVDA, GOOGL, DOCU, PGR, ELAT,
- Sold Out: GWRE,
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,775,592 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 247,217 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 133,860 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 1,100,669 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,257 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79%
Tran Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $115.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 154,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Tran Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $310.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 63,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enjoy Technology Inc (ENJY)
Tran Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Enjoy Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $11, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $3.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 543,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHRPA.PFD)
Tran Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1909.546500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Tran Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13. The stock is now traded at around $109.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Tran Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 33.95%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 205,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Tran Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $15.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,898,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Tran Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $109.73 and $127.83, with an estimated average price of $118.5.
