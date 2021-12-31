First Command Advisory Services, Inc. Buys iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells Aflac Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Allstate Corp

- New Purchases: TLT, IWB, IWR, LQD, QQQ, SCHP, SHY, SLY, SLYV, SPAB, SPDW, SPEM, SPIB, SPIP, SPLG, SPTM, IUSV, USRT, VEA, VHT, VIG, VMBS, VNQ, VO, VOO, VSS, VT, VTV, VTWO, VUG, VWO, AGG, CF, EXPD, INTC, NTRS, TGT, USB, UNH, VFC, WPC, KMI, LAND, GOOG, CARR, ONL, AMZN, AGGY, ANGL, BIL, BNDX, DFAE, EMB, EWX, GLD, GOVT, GWX, IEF, IJS, ISTB, IUSG,
- Added Positions: DGRO, INTF, IJH, SCHD, SYK, IEMG, IEFA, FB, EBAY, ABT, RF, O, PEP, JNJ, NEE, ADP, AAPL, ADI,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, GSLC, IJJ, VLUE, IJR, NTR, FNDA, GEM, MSFT, MRK, COST, IWM, IWS, REET, USHY, USIG, CSCO,
- Sold Out: AFL, APD, ALL, AMT, ABC, AMGN, ATO, BK, BDX, BBY, BLK, BA, BRO, BF.B, CMS, CAH, CHD, C, CLX, COKE, CL, CBSH, CCI, CMI, DVN, EMN, ECL, EMR, EQR, XOM, FDS, FRT, F, GD, GIS, GPC, GILD, LHX, HIW, HD, HON, IBM, ITW, ICE, IPG, SJM, JKHY, KEY, MDLZ, JEF, LMT, LOW, MDC, MKC, MCD, SPGI, NTAP, NJR, NKE, NOK, ES, NUE, ORI, OMC, OKE, PPG, PAYX, PFE, PG, SHW, SBUX, TROW, RTX, GWW, DIS, POR, BR, AWK, AVGO, SBRA, STAG, PSX, ABBV, OMF, CFG, PYPL, NKLA, BSCN, BSJL, BSJM, BSJN, BSJO, DBE, DBO, FIW, FTSM, FTXO, FTXR, FXD, FXL, FXO, FXR, FXZ, IWP, IYT, JPST, KRE, LMBS, PCY, QTEC, RSP, SCHM, SCHX, SPSM, SPTI, SPTS,
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 33,885,105 shares, 23.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,816,009 shares, 23.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.92%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 14,321,077 shares, 17.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 8,841,223 shares, 12.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 7,968,194 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $456.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $35.87 and $36.42, with an estimated average price of $36.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 287 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 28 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 137 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.33 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $78.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 146 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF by 33.51%. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 386,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 165,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 1150.00%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $123.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 733.33%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.11%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 49 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 236.73%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 165 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJN)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $24.87 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.07.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.
