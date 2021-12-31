Macroview Investment Management Llc Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Sells Semler Scientific Inc, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

New Purchases: MSFT, V, SRPT, CALX, ANET, GLOB, RRR, CWH, SCHW, BPMC, EXLS, AOD, AME, AVGO, MSOS, NXPI, VCRA, VRNS, BKCH, WK, BOX, BIGC, CFLT, BKI, EVH, PUBM, MSP, VERI, BJ, ALEC, UBER, IAA, ACI, PERI, PLCE, WOLF, DIOD, DVAX, FAST, GIII, IMGN, IONS, KSS, LAD, MCD, MCHP, PRFT, GWW, UCTT, TSCO, SYNA, SHOO, SNA, SKY, STX, SIVB, ETN, BCE, NWBI, LIT, MA, HYG, BIRD, SHYG, LQD, IYT, IQLT, EMB, DGRO, BITO, IAG, KD, HLTH, PATH, HSBC,

VYM, EFA, SENT, XBI, PFF, EEM, KBWB, VIGI, BOTZ, CHIQ, EFV, IVV, SPYG, HD, HUBS, EVRI, TOTL, CRWD, SMDV, SPY, COUP, MNDY, OKTA, PSTG, SCHX, MIME, UA, ZS, NVT, SPT, SNOW, CIBR, ACLS, HERO, IJR, PAVE, VSTO, MRK, NVDA, LSCC, OXM, QCOM, ONTO, SMTC, DKS, SIMO, CCRN, URBN, WSM, ULTA, COST, FTNT, MXL, HQY, AMBA, AMD, RNG, CRTO, GOOG, SCHM, XLU, SLY, KMB, SPDW, DUK, CAG, VCIT, SCHF, SCHE, OHI, NUMG, NULV, NULG, GDX, FINX, SIRI, VZ, AMLP, AOSL, ABBV, BOOT, Reduced Positions: VNLA, MINT, GLD, JMBS, PTBD, BOND, EFG, ESGU, AGG, PHYS, IAU, VLUE, TSLA, UNP, QQQ, QUAL, IJH, RSP, VNQ, ITM, MILN, IVW, IVE, ESGE, MRNA, SPEM, MLN, VTI, CRM, SNAP, BBY, WMT, LULU, FB, RH, BAND, IJK, ARKK, GDXJ, IJT, TDOC, IEF, IJJ, VCSH, JETS, DIS, IJS,

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Microsoft Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Semler Scientific Inc, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Macroview Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Macroview Investment Management Llc owns 414 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MACROVIEW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/macroview+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 53,490 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 57,025 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 294,103 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 68,494 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.89% Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) - 60,088 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.66%

Macroview Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $288.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Macroview Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $202.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Macroview Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.27 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $42.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Macroview Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $116.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Macroview Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.89 and $57.58, with an estimated average price of $51.91. The stock is now traded at around $46.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Macroview Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $33.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Macroview Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 28448.84%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $110.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 12,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Macroview Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 7,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Macroview Investment Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 53.62%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Macroview Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.83%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Macroview Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Macroview Investment Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.39%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Macroview Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Semler Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $89.61 and $149.99, with an estimated average price of $111.28.

Macroview Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $68.87 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $81.29.

Macroview Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $20.55.

Macroview Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.

Macroview Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75.74 and $90.49, with an estimated average price of $81.97.

Macroview Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $25.85 and $42.08, with an estimated average price of $34.77.