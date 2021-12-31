MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Morgan Stanley, Sells Johnson & Johnson, The Walt Disney Co, Intel Corp

- New Purchases: UNH, MS, GD, PM, MET, RTX, JPM, EXC, PFE, CE, ADM, CMCSA, SRE, ETN, TEL, TFC, GLW, UL, BLK, SIVB, MOS, STLD, GNRC, HCA, MCO, CG, BEN, WST, NVEI, LNG, ALL, IVZ, TGT, PYPL, GPS, KD,
- Added Positions: CSCO, BDX, PXD, LOW, MRK, LLY, CCI, MTB, GOOGL, AMAT, NVDA, HPE, DISCK, MGA, ADSK, BNS, KEY, DVA, PRU, RHI, EBAY, HD, TSLA, CP, MSFT, UPS, LI, CRM, WU, SHOP, KO, NIO, PDD, SPGI, WAT, BIIB, LNC, ADBE, QSR, KHC, IP, LSPD, BILI, TXN, DB,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, DIS, INTC, CI, OC, VZ, CTXS, GOOG, UNP, AMGN, CPB, CAT, CHRW, KR, CNHI, SJM, HPQ, CL, CM, LOGI, JD, LRCX, NEM, EA, BBY, IBM, XPEV, CLX, MTD, V, IDXX, VFC, DISCA, RY, TFII, VMW, JXN, DVN, FNV, CNI, GOOS, DSGX,
- Sold Out: LW, USB, MPC, CAH, NWL, BMO, NTES, ATVI, NSC, SIRI, PNC, VRTX, BAX, DD, GPC, ADP, ABC, MFC, OMC, CMI, KMB, FTV, AFL, PSX, ES, PCAR, KDP, LYB, GIB, MKC, EIX, CERN, HOLX, TTWO, MKTX, CAG, TDOC, TFX, MAS, C, BMRN, HRL, CABO, ATO, KC, DAL, XOM, ERIE, SLVM,
These are the top 5 holdings of MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 91,866 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 725,676 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10443.02%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 178,323 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 248.94%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 130,167 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 421,792 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $456.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 91,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $99.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 421,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $205.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 186,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 396,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75. The stock is now traded at around $65.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 594,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 419,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 10443.02%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 725,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 48157.67%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $258.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 144,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 2150.78%. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $213.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 209,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 248.94%. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $230.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 178,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 5244.27%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $79.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 354,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 235.44%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $239.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 113,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26.Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05.Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58.Sold Out: Bank of Montreal (BMO)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in Bank of Montreal. The sale prices were between $101.1 and $112.3, with an estimated average price of $107.89.
