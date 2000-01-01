The Top 4th-Quarter Buys of the Smead Value Fund

The Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) recently disclosed the 13F portfolio updates for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2021, which ended on Nov. 30.

The fund operates under Smead Capital Management. Its contrarian investing strategy is based on large-cap stocks that meet the following criteria: serve an economic need, have a strong competitive advantage, have a long history of profitability and strong operating metrics, generate high levels of free cash flow, are undervalued, have a strong balance sheet, show insider ownership and have a history of friendly relations between management and shareholders. The fund is managed by Bill Smead, Tony Scherrer and Cole Smead.

Based on its investing criteria, the fund’s top five buys for the quarter were Amgen Inc. ( AMGN, Financial), Continental Resources Inc. ( CLR, Financial), Occidental Petroleum Corp. ( OXY, Financial), Target Corp. ( TGT, Financial) and Lennar Corp. ( LEN, Financial).

Amgen

The fund increased its Amgen Inc. ( AMGN, Financial) holding by 47.45% for a total stake of 656,337 shares. At the average price of $211.47 per share for the three months ended in November, the trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio.

Based in California, Amgen is one of the world’s largest independent biopharmaceutical companies. It has a wide variety of drugs already in circulation as well as a robust pipeline, with the main areas of research focusing on hematology and oncology, inflammation, bone and cardiometabolic.

Shares of Amgen traded around $226.27 on Jan. 25 for a market cap of $128.11 billion. The GF Value Line rates the stock as modestly undervalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The Piotroski F-Score of 5 out of 9 and interest coverage ratio of 7.5 show a stable financial situation. The return on invested capital is typically higher than the weighted average cost of capital, showing the company is creating value for shareholders.

Continental Resources

The fund upped its stake in Continental Resources ( CLR, Financial) by 17.34 for a total holding worth 5,291,229 shares. The stock was changing hands for an average price of $46.43 during the quarter, and the trade impacted the equity portfolio by 1.16%.

Continental Resources is an independent petroleum and natural gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City. With reserves in North Dakota and Oklahoma, the company produces and sells its products exclusively in the U.S. and has one of the “best deep oil inventories in the industry.”

Shares of Continental Resources traded around $53.67 on Jan. 25 for a market cap of $19.60 billion. The GF Value Line rates the stock as modestly overvalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. Warning signs include declining revenue per share and ROIC being less than WACC, but positive signs include operating and net margins that are beating 80% of industry peers.

Occidental Petroleum

The fund increased its investment in Occidental Petroleum ( OXY, Financial) by 39.39% for a total holding of 3,351,932 shares. During the quarter, the stock price traded around an average of $30.54, so the trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio.

Occidental is an oil and gas exploration and production company with facilities in the United States, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. Among major fossil fuel producers, Occidental ranks first in terms of CO2 EOR (carbon sequestration and reuse) projects.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum traded around $36.77 on Jan. 25 for a market cap of $34.34 billion. The GF Value Line rates the stock as modestly undervalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The weak financial strength, which includes an Altman Z-Score of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08, indicates the company will likely need to take on additional debt to avoid bankruptcy. The return on equity and return on assets have both recovered to positive territory, which is a good sign.

Target Corp

The fund added another 18.57% to its Target Corp. ( TGT, Financial) investment for a total stake of 734,205 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $246.63 during the quarter.

Target is an American grocery retail company that sells a wide variety of everyday necessities, including food, beverages, clothes, toiletries, home goods, furniture, electronics and more. It is the eighth-largest company of its kind in the U.S.

Shares of Target traded around $214.68 on Jan. 25 for a market cap of $102.68 billion. The GF Value chart rates the stock as modestly overvalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The Piotroski F-Score of 8 out of 9 and Altman Z-Score of 4.2 show a fortress-like balance sheet. The three-year revenue per share growth rate is 11.9%, while the three-year Ebitda per share growth rate is 13.2%.

Lennar

The fund increased its Lennar ( LEN, Financial) holding by 18.65% for a total of 1,605,465 shares. During the quarter, the stock was changing hands for an average of $101.63 per share. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio.

Lennar is the second-largest homebuilder in the U.S. Headquartered in Miami, the company is a national leader in the construction of new homes in the most desirable real estate markets. It also owns an international arm, which it launched in 2014.

Shares of Lennar traded around $97.95 on Jan. 25 for a market cap of $29.70 billion. The GF Value Line rates the stock as modestly overvalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. GuruFocus has issued a severe warning sign for assets growing faster than revenue. The operating and net margins have nearly doubled in the past couple of years, showing a boom in profitability.

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter’s end, the Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) held common stock positions in 26 companies valued at a total of $2.98 billion. The turnover for the period was 17%.

The top holdings were Continental Resources with 7.86% of the equity portfolio, Target with 6% and Lennar with 5.65%.

In terms of sector weighting, the fund was most invested in the consumer cyclical, financial services and energy industries.