Maravai LifeSciences Announces Upcoming Investor Events

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. ( MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, will host a live video webcast of its Investor R&D Day on Friday, January 28, 2022. The event will feature presentations from the executive team on Maravai’s businesses, markets, and opportunities as well as a panel discussion with thoughts from key opinion leaders on trends in cell and gene therapies. A link to the webcast and accompanying slide presentation will be available in the “Investors” section of Maravai’s website, www.maravai.com, under the subheading “Events & Presentations.” A replay of the video webcast will be available following the presentation.

Maravai also announced that its fourth quarter and 2021 year-end financial and operating results will be announced after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, dial (833) 693-0536 or (661) 407-1576 and enter the conference ID number 1193105. For 72 hours following the call, an audio replay can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using the conference ID number above. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the "Investors" section of the Maravai website, www.maravai.com.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapies companies. For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.