Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

STUART, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBCF), announced that on January 25, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share to the holders of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022.



Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $9.9 billion in assets and $8.3 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2021. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 52 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast National Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com.

CONTACT: Tracey L. Dexter Chief Financial Officer Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (772) 403-0461

