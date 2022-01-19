Cemtrex Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Delinquency Letter and Has Subsequently Regained Compliance

Brooklyn, NY, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, announced today that it received a letter from Listing Qualification Department of Nasdaq January 19, 2022, Cemtrex, Inc. (the “Company”) received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that, because the Company had not yet filed its Form 10-K for the period ended September 30, 2021, the Company no longer complies with Nasdaq’s Listing Rules 5250(c)(1) “Obligation to File Periodic Financial Reports” for continued listing. Per Nasdaq’s rules the Company is required to make a disclosure about the receipt of the delinquency letter.



The notification letter also disclosed that Nasdaq may provide the Company a cure period in order to regain compliance as follows:

• 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance and;

• if the plan is accepted your plan, will be granted an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Filing’s due date, or until July 12, 2022, to regain compliance.

The Company filed its Form 10-K on January 21, 2022 and on January 24th, 2022 the Company received a notification letter from Nasdaq stating that based on filing the Form 10-K for fiscal year ending September 30th, 2021, the Company now complies with the rule and this matter is now closed.

About Cemtrex

