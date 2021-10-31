Media Advisory - BMO Experts Available to Discuss Interest Rate Announcements by Bank of Canada and Federal Reserve

PR Newswire

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Experts will be available for comment following the releases Wednesday of the Bank of Canada's interest rate announcement and the statement from the Federal Reserve Board's Federal Open Market Committee.

With expectations of rate rises growing, BMO's sectoral and technical experts will be available to comment and provide advice on upcoming monetary policy announcements and the implications for inflation, investment strategies, and a thriving economy.

Experts are available from the following BMO teams:

BMO Economics Doug Porter , Chief Economist, BMO Financial Group Michael Gregory , Deputy Chief Economist and Head of U.S. Economics, BMO Capital Markets

BMO Personal Banking Hassan Pirnia , Head, Home Financing and Personal Lending Products ( Canada ) Tom Parrish , Head, Retail Lending Product Management, BMO Harris Bank (U.S.)

BMO Business Banking Paul Seipp , Head, Business Banking, Western Region ( Canada )

BMO Global Asset Management Sadiq Adatia , Chief Investment Officer

BMO Private Wealth

BMO Family Office (U.S.) Michael Stritch , Chief Investment Officer Carol Schleif , Deputy Investment Officer



To speak to one of these experts, please contact BMO Media Relations at (416) 867-3996.

