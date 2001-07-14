Therma-Tru Introduces New Products and Trends at 2022 Virtual Experience

Therma-Tru invites building and design professionals to the 2022 Therma-Tru Virtual Experience, allowing them to explore a collection of innovative new products that shape the most current home aesthetic trends. The 2022 Virtual Experience launches Feb. 1, 2022 at thermatru.com%2Fvirtualexperience.

This interactive learning experience fully immerses participants as they discover new products inspired by three relevant design trends: Casual Haven, Renewed History and Modern Revival.

“Homeowners are asking for products that meet current design and lifestyle trends, allowing them to feel truly at home while showcasing their personal style,” says Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development for Therma-Tru Corp. “Based on in-depth research, we aligned our new products around these trends to meet consumers’ functionality, durability and design needs.”

Casual Haven

The Casual Haven trend appeals to those who crave comfort and want to turn their home into a personal retreat. The clean and familiar roots of casual design help create a calming environment. Living spaces expand to the outdoors while natural light and organic textures and materials are welcomed in home interiors to highlight seamless indoor/outdoor living.

Therma-Tru products that reflect this trend include Classic Craft Mahogany-grained 3/4-lite doors with flush-glazed Homeward glass or 4- or 6-lite SDLs and flush-glazed glass, Fiber-Classic Mahogany Collection Craftsman-lite Shaker-style doors, Smooth-Star 3/4-lite doors with flush-glazed privacy glass, Smooth-Star 3/4-lite doors with 4- or 6-lite black GBGs, the Impressions integrated storm and entry door system and retractable screen doors.

Renewed History

The Renewed History trend is grounded in heritage while breathing fresh energy into classical architecture. Traditional looks evolve to create a dressed-up yet informal aesthetic around the home. Textured materials add a refined and elevated look.

Therma-Tru products that reflect this trend include Classic Craft Mahogany-grained 3/4-lite doors with flush-glazed Lucerna glass, Classic Craft Mahogany-grained common arch doors, 8'0" Smooth-Star 2-panel square top doors, Smooth-Star doors with black GBGs, the Impressions integrated storm and entry door system and retractable screen doors.

Modern Revival

The Modern Revival trend brings in a wave of “newstalgia” as fresh looks tie back to retro design cues. Eclectic design blends with warm minimalism and wood accents to take the modern trend from art deco to a carefree bohemian vibe with a warm and textural look.

Therma-Tru products that reflect this trend include Classic Craft Mahogany-grained 3/4-lite doors with flush-glazed Zaha glass, Classic Craft Walnut-grained flush doors, direct set sidelites, full-lite Reeded glass in Classic Craft, Fiber-Classic, Smooth-Star and Pulse doors, the Impressions integrated storm and entry door system and retractable screen doors.

Additional training opportunities include access to the new Keys 2 Success training promotion, where participants have the opportunity to win prizes by viewing videos within the virtual experience, and the Therma-Tru Certified Door System Installer Training Program, as well as education about the tools and support available for trade professionals.

In addition to providing a robust offering of new products, Therma-Tru has also made improvements aimed at better serving their customers, including investing in equipment to help increase fiberglass door slab capacity over the past year by 40 percent, and effectively doubled our storage and shipping capacity.

Participants have 24/7 access to view the 2022 Virtual Experience online at their convenience, using a desktop, laptop or tablet for the best experience. Experts are on hand to answer questions in real time February 1–18, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST. For media inquiries, including requests for interviews and guided tours through the virtual environment, contact Kevin Metz at [email protected].

About Therma-Tru

Therma-Tru is the leading entry door brand most preferred by building professionals. Founded in 1962, Therma-Tru pioneered the fiberglass entry door industry, and today offers a complete portfolio of entry and patio door system solutions, including decorative glass doorlites, sidelites and transoms, and door components. The company is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio and also offers low-maintenance Fypon® polyurethane and PVC products. For more information and product warranty details, visit www.thermatru.com, www.fypon.com or call 800-537-8827.

Therma-Tru is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

