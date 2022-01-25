Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

PEABODY TO ANNOUNCE RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 25, 2022

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, February 10, 2022, Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will announce results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The call, replay and other investor data will be available at PeabodyEnergy.com.

Participants may also access the call using the following phone numbers:

U.S. and Canada

(888) 312-3049

Australia

1800 849 976

United Kingdom

0808 238 9907

For all other international participants, please contact Peabody Investor Relations at (314) 342-7900 prior to the call to receive your dial-in number.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is a leading coal producer, providing essential products to fuel baseload electricity for emerging and developed countries and create the steel needed to build foundational infrastructure. Our commitment to sustainability underpins our activities today and helps to shape our strategy for the future. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

Contact:
Alice Tharenos
314.342.7900

peabody_energy_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG42075&sd=2022-01-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peabody-to-announce-results-for-the-quarter-ended-december-31-2021-301468135.html

SOURCE Peabody

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG42075&Transmission_Id=202201251800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG42075&DateId=20220125
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus