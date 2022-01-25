Azarga Metals Management Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / AZARGA METALS CORP. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") ( TSXV:AZR, Financial) announces that Trevor Steel has resigned as a director, effective immediately. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Steel for his many valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure as a director and wishes him well in the future.

