Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc Buys Dell Technologies Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Fiserv Inc, Sells Albertsons Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Global Payments Inc

- New Purchases: DELL, NXST, FISV, CLF, ATUS, AVGOP.PFD, SHM, ESGU, VB, FALN, SPLG, BACPL.PFD, IUSB, EFG, EFV, TFI, QUAL, CRKN, TIP, UNP, ATVI, PLD, VLUE, GOVT, WYNN, AGG, UWMC, UWMC, WW, NXE,
- Added Positions: VIG, USHY, COST, IVV, VTI, TSLA, PYPL, WDC, IJR, MDLZ, ANTM, CMG, OMER, DG, HOLX, EA, CNC, PSLV, IJH, F,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, LVS, VTRS, GBIL, LMT, LDOS, AVGO, EEFT, VIAC, AMAT, KMI, CRNC, AAPL, ALSN, SAIC, FDX, SCHW, LRCX, NVDA, REZI, AAN, C, SIVB, SNY, BTI, PANW, VZ, NEM, RDS.B, EQH, GOOGL, RTX, GILD, FB, WGO, V, GDDY, IHRT, PRU, LHX, WMB, PFE, GM, QCOM, JPM, CMCSA, LH, JNJ, BND, SYY, AMZN, BURL, HD, ARES, NOC, CARR, VTEB, CSTM, VOYA, CVS, AMP, UNH, TJX, SHW, CRM, MSFT, ROP, RHI, AXTA, AKAM, ASGN, SDIV, PFF, CSCO, EVR, TSCO, BA, BMY, CIEN, BX, VUG, T, SBTX, CHK, ADBE, TMUS, CVX, VRTX, XOM, FLOT, BRK.B, AEPPL, LWLG, WMT, SBUX, LQD, CAH, BHC, VEU, ADP,
- Sold Out: ACI, GPN, PSA, HCDI, AIZ, DOCU, BDX, HYLD, ET, URI,
These are the top 5 holdings of HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 604,359 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 319,718 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.9%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,493 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 14,453 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.54%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 31,180 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.34%
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 153,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.48 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $155.08. The stock is now traded at around $159.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 29,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 33,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 102,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 136,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1687.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 788 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 42.26%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 44,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 30.35%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $477.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.47%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 49.26%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.07 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $31.73.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03.Sold Out: Harbor Custom Development Inc (HCDI)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Harbor Custom Development Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $3.04, with an estimated average price of $2.37.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: Assurant Inc (AIZ)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $147.55 and $165.59, with an estimated average price of $158.56.Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 24.9%. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc still held 319,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 81.18%. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc still held 21,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Viatris Inc by 63.03%. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc still held 117,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 39.46%. The sale prices were between $100.04 and $100.09, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc still held 34,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 52.97%. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $387.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc still held 5,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 62.78%. The sale prices were between $84.44 and $102.04, with an estimated average price of $93.47. The stock is now traded at around $93.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc still held 11,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.
