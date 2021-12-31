Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc Buys Dell Technologies Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Fiserv Inc, Sells Albertsons Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Global Payments Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dell Technologies Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Fiserv Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, sells Albertsons Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Global Payments Inc, Public Storage, Las Vegas Sands Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc owns 195 stocks with a total value of $474 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hohimer+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 604,359 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 319,718 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.9% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,493 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 14,453 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.54% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 31,180 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.34%

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 153,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.48 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $155.08. The stock is now traded at around $159.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 29,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 33,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 102,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 136,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1687.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 42.26%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 44,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 30.35%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $477.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.47%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 49.26%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.07 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $31.73.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Harbor Custom Development Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $3.04, with an estimated average price of $2.37.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $147.55 and $165.59, with an estimated average price of $158.56.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 24.9%. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc still held 319,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 81.18%. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc still held 21,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Viatris Inc by 63.03%. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc still held 117,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 39.46%. The sale prices were between $100.04 and $100.09, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc still held 34,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 52.97%. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $387.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc still held 5,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 62.78%. The sale prices were between $84.44 and $102.04, with an estimated average price of $93.47. The stock is now traded at around $93.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc still held 11,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.