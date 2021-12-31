Cordant, Inc. Buys Dimensional International Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Sells Ubiquiti Inc, Align Technology Inc, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: DFAE, ESGU, IUSB, FALN, GOVT, MBB, KD, COMT, ESGE, IXG, IXN, IYE, USMV, VLUE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional International Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells Ubiquiti Inc, Align Technology Inc, The Walt Disney Co, BlackRock Inc, Vericel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cordant, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Cordant, Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 425,985 shares, 15.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 87,458 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.86% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 370,402 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 145,405 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 154,120 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $27.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 50,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $97.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 91 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional International Value ETF by 521.93%. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 91,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets by 276.59%. The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 46,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.92%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 42,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 8260.00%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 29.04%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The sale prices were between $269.7 and $327.95, with an estimated average price of $304.65.

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93.

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Vericel Corp. The sale prices were between $35.2 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $43.64.

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16.

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in MiMedx Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.7 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $6.97.