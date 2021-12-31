Cordant, Inc. Buys Dimensional International Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Sells Ubiquiti Inc, Align Technology Inc, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: DFAE, ESGU, IUSB, FALN, GOVT, MBB, KD, COMT, ESGE, IXG, IXN, IYE, USMV, VLUE,
- Added Positions: VTI, DFIV, IDEV, VGSH, SCHE, VCIT, VCSH, FIS, DFAS, TIP, IVV, SHY, IJR,
- Reduced Positions: VEA, DBC, DIS, VWO, VNQ, INTC, SCHF, SPY, MINT, NNOX, SCHA, SCHM, SCHO, IYR, GSG, IEMG, IWP, EFG, BND, VOE, VOT, IJS, AAPL, IJJ, EFV, IBM, CMCSA,
- Sold Out: UI, ALGN, BLK, VCEL, NUAN, MDXG, IRM, C, JNJ, VRNS, VZ, NVRO, UAA, CMBM, MMM, VIAC, SCHW, PG, GSLC, IYW, AVGO, CRNC, SJM, KMB, TGTX, IEFA, IYG, MSFT, TGT, ORGO, ANGL, IHI, IJT, JEPI, PAVE, QQQ, SPHB, CB, PLD, AMN, HRTX, ASML, T, ABT, ACN, ADBE, ALK, AIN, ALL, ALNY, AMZN, AMED, AEE, CRMT, AEP, AXP, AMT, ADI, ANSS, AGEN, ABR, ARW, AZPN, ADP, AVB, AVY, AVT, BLDP, BAC, BNS, OZK, BDX, BBY, BSX, BMY, BRKR, CBRL, GIB, CMS, CRH, KMX, CRS, CAT, CENX, CRL, CHE, LNG, CVX, CME, CSCO, KO, CDE, DXC, COP, COO, CPRT, CCI, CMI, DTE, DHR, DE, DEO, DLR, DRQ, DUK, EOG, ETN, LLY, OVV, ECPG, ENTG, EFX, EEFT, EXPO, EXR, XOM, NEE, FICO, FBC, GD, GE, GS, GOOGL, HDB, HA, EHC, HSIC, HSY, HD, HON, SVC, DIN, TT, NSIT, IART, JPM, JBL, JKHY, KLAC, KFY, MDLZ, LRCX, LSTR, LEN, LII, LMT, LOGI, MDC, MHO, MGA, MAN, MMC, MCD, MDT, MRK, MS, MUR, NCR, NYMT, NWL, NDSN, ES, NTRS, NOC, NVS, NVO, OGE, OTEX, OXM, PNC, PKG, PH, PTEN, PEP, PKI, PRGO, PDCE, PPC, PNW, PII, LIN, RBA, RAD, ROL, POOL, SLM, SGMO, SNY, SMG, SSD, SBGI, SAH, SON, SONY, SBUX, STT, STLD, TROW, TJX, TSM, TDY, TER, TXN, TXT, THO, USPH, USB, UNP, UNFI, UPS, RTX, UNH, KMPR, VSH, WRB, WPP, WMT, WM, WFC, WCC, KTOS, WEC, WWE, XEL, SPB, ZBRA, EBAY, IRBT, PAC, GPRE, MA, TNL, EVR, DAL, IBKR, INFN, TEL, TDC, MSCI, TWO, V, PM, RGA, BUD, SEM, IRWD, LYB, HEAR, LPLA, WD, PCRX, TROX, CHEF, PSX, FB, RLGY, WDAY, ABBV, CONE, BFAM, ICLR, VOYA, NRZ, PFSI, CDW, SFM, PINC, KODK, CRTO, ESI, OMF, COMM, ESNT, ALLE, SC, ZEN, JD, GPRO, BABA, FWONK, SYF, BOX, VIRT, EVH, CC, NTRA, OLLI, RUN, SITE, USFD, VST, YUMC, IIPR, ATH, YEXT, CADE, CADE, FND, AM, BHF, CARG, EYE, AQUA, WHD, LOVE, ELAN, MRNA, BYND, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, DCT, BSY, VMEO, EWU, FEZ, FIXD, IEUR, IJK, IVE, KBA, KWEB, PGJ, TLT, VOO,
For the details of Cordant, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cordant%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cordant, Inc.
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 425,985 shares, 15.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 87,458 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.86%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 370,402 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 145,405 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 154,120 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $27.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 50,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $97.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 308 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 91 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 704 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 874 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)
Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional International Value ETF by 521.93%. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 91,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets by 276.59%. The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 46,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.92%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 42,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 8260.00%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 418 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 29.04%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)
Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The sale prices were between $269.7 and $327.95, with an estimated average price of $304.65.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93.Sold Out: Vericel Corp (VCEL)
Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Vericel Corp. The sale prices were between $35.2 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $43.64.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16.Sold Out: MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)
Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in MiMedx Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.7 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $6.97.
