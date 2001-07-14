SUNPOWER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SunPower Corporation on Behalf of SunPower Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against SunPower Corporation (“SunPower” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPWR) on behalf of SunPower stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether SunPower has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On January 21, 2022, SunPower announced that it had “identified a cracking issue that developed over time in certain factory-installed connectors.” The Company “expects approximately $27 million of supplier-quality related charges in fourth quarter 2021 and approximately $4 million in the first quarter of 2022” to replace the faulty connectors.

On this news, SunPower’s stock fell $3.22, or 16.9%, to close at $15.80 on January 21, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired SunPower shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125006243/en/