Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

1 minutes ago
KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021.

The highlights are as follows:

  • Nine months net sales stood at record high of ¥1,407.2 billion, 18.8% higher Y/Y.
  • Nine months operating profit and profit before income taxes increased 16.6% Y/Y to ¥134.6 billion, 19.4% Y/Y to ¥130.6 billion, respectively. Both stood at record high.
  • Q3 quarterly net sales increased 7.2% Q/Q to ¥496.5 billion, marking a record high for three consecutive quarters.
  • Upward revision to year-end dividend forecast by ¥5 per share, resulting in the projected aggregate annual dividend ¥65 for FY2021.
  • EPS: ¥171.67 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentagesNine months ended
December 31,		Increase (Decrease)
%		Three months ended
December 31,		Increase (Decrease)
%
2021202020212020
Net sales1,407,2101,184,99118.8%496,542433,19714.6%
Operating profit134,631115,50916.6%44,30846,335(4.4%)
Ratio of operating profit to net sales9.6%9.7%-8.9%10.7%-
Profit before income taxes130,554109,31419.4%42,27243,315(2.4%)
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales9.3%9.2%-8.5%10.0%-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent100,44383,61520.1%32,67634,837(6.2%)
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales7.1%7.1%-6.6%8.0%-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
- basic171.67142.75-55.9059.48-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
- diluted171.67142.75-55.9059.48-

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2022/news0126-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the nine months ended December 31, 2021, 22.8% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.4% by automotive products; 40.9% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 11.0% by machinery; 3.7% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman.

Contact:
Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140
[email protected]
