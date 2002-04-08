Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021.



The highlights are as follows:

Nine months net sales stood at record high of ¥1,407.2 billion, 18.8% higher Y/Y.



Nine months operating profit and profit before income taxes increased 16.6% Y/Y to ¥134.6 billion, 19.4% Y/Y to ¥130.6 billion, respectively. Both stood at record high.



Q3 quarterly net sales increased 7.2% Q/Q to ¥496.5 billion, marking a record high for three consecutive quarters.



Upward revision to year-end dividend forecast by ¥5 per share, resulting in the projected aggregate annual dividend ¥65 for FY2021.



EPS: ¥171.67 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages Nine months ended

December 31, Increase (Decrease)

% Three months ended

December 31, Increase (Decrease)

% 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales 1,407,210 1,184,991 18.8 % 496,542 433,197 14.6 % Operating profit 134,631 115,509 16.6 % 44,308 46,335 (4.4 %) Ratio of operating profit to net sales 9.6 % 9.7 % - 8.9 % 10.7 % - Profit before income taxes 130,554 109,314 19.4 % 42,272 43,315 (2.4 %) Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 9.3 % 9.2 % - 8.5 % 10.0 % - Profit attributable to owners of the parent 100,443 83,615 20.1 % 32,676 34,837 (6.2 %) Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 7.1 % 7.1 % - 6.6 % 8.0 % - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent - basic 171.67 142.75 - 55.90 59.48 - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent - diluted 171.67 142.75 - 55.90 59.48 -

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2022/news0126-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the nine months ended December 31, 2021, 22.8% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.4% by automotive products; 40.9% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 11.0% by machinery; 3.7% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman.