BioRestorative Therapies Named One of Ten Most Innovative Regenerative Medicine Companies in 2022 by Insights Care Magazine

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (the “Company" or “BioRestorative”) ( BRTX ), a life sciences company focused on adult stem cell-based therapies, today announced that it has been named by Insights Care Magazine as one of the ten most innovative regenerative medicine companies in 2022 for its work in developing novel cell-based therapeutics. Insights Care is a magazine that showcases companies in the healthcare and biotech industry.



https://insightscare.com/biorestorative-therapies-ushering-in-an-era-of-innovation-in-regenerative-medicine/

The published article features Lance Alstodt, CEO of BioRestorative Therapies, and focuses on the history of the Company, its emergence from Chapter 11 reorganization and its subsequent capital raise and Nasdaq uplisting. The article also gives an overview of BRTX-100, the Company’s lead therapeutic candidate for chronic lumbar disc disease, which is cleared for a Phase 2 FDA clinical study.

“We are honored to have been recognized as one of the ten most innovative regenerative medicine companies. This is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the BioRestorative team. 2022 is all about executing and delivering our clinical plans. Our team and collaborators are all working in tandem to accomplish this goal”, said Mr. Alstodt. “This recognition helps build awareness of our collective mission to bring novel treatments and therapies to the patients who need them most."

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( www.biorestorative.com ) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. Our two core programs, as described below, relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders:

• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC™): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease.

• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem®): We are developing a cell-based therapy candidate to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”). BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes.

