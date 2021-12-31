Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd Buys Roblox Corp, Amazon.com Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Coupa Software Inc, Snowflake Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC

- New Purchases: RBLX, QCOM, HTHT, GTLB, LIAN, EQRX,
- Added Positions: AMZN, MELI, TWLO, BCYC,
- Reduced Positions: SNOW, TEAM, MDB, V, SE, SQ, SHOP, BEKE, ZNTL,
- Sold Out: COUP, TPGY, ARYD, RAAS,
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 261,779 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.05%
- KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 16,093,820 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 89,418 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.24%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,174,625 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) - 2,628,409 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $65.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 939,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $165.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 363,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.19 and $50.35, with an estimated average price of $43.56. The stock is now traded at around $38.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,325,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GitLab Inc (GTLB)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.75 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 313,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LianBio (LIAN)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd initiated holding in LianBio. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $4.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 3,314,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EQRx Inc (EQRX)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd initiated holding in EQRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $4.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,286,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.24%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2799.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 89,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1001.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 261,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.Sold Out: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $11.69, with an estimated average price of $10.49.Sold Out: ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (ARYD)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.95.Sold Out: Cloopen Group Holding Ltd (RAAS)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Cloopen Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.7 and $4.53, with an estimated average price of $3.76.Reduced: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd reduced to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 46.44%. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $263.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.39%. Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd still held 514,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd reduced to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 64.62%. The sale prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $286.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.3%. Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd still held 182,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd reduced to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 35.58%. The sale prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $365.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.47%. Tybourne Capital Management (hk) Ltd still held 376,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.
