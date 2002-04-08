New Vice Presidents Join Lottery.com to Support Growth Plans

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. ( LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, is excited to announce the addition of four key hires who will contribute to the support and execution of the Company’s strategic growth initiatives.



In addition to the previously announced hiring of Greg Potts as Global Vice President of Affiliate Success, the following have also joined Lottery.com:

Amy Lawrence joins the Company as Vice President of Compliance. She will utilize her multifaceted skills to ensure the Company’s compliance with complex multi-jurisdictional regulatory requirements, while also achieving operational and growth efficiencies. Ms. Lawrence joins Lottery.com from AGS, where she most recently served as Compliance Officer. She also served as Associate General Counsel at MGM Resorts International and Assistant General Counsel at Bally Technologies. Ms. Lawrence earned her J.D. at the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law.

Pedro De Ona joins the Company as Vice President of Research and Development. Mr. De Ona is responsible for researching and designing new products, including those related to the Company’s in-development, proprietary, blockchain-enabled gaming platform, Project Nexus. He will also support implementing improvements to the existing product portfolio to drive user engagement and growth. He joins the Company from Google, where he served as a Software Engineer. Mr. De Ona also served as a Software Development Engineer at Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King.

Marielle Bianchino joins the Company as Vice President of Marketing and will oversee designing and executing targeted B2C marketing campaigns. She will also be responsible for leveraging the Company’s unique brand position. Ms. Bianchino joins the Company from Ai Media Group, where she most recently served as Senior Account Director. She also held multiple positions of increasing responsibility at American Express.

Jim Schonewolf joins the Company as Vice President of Digital Media Sales. Mr. Schonewolf has nearly 25 years of sales experience and is responsible for business development with digital media companies for the Company’s data-based products. He joins the Company from Lottery.com subsidiary, TinBu LLC, a digital publisher of more than 800 daily lottery results and other specialized data, where he served as Vice President of Sales.

Tony DiMatteo, CEO and Co-Founder of Lottery.com, commented, “It takes incredible talent to achieve incredible things, and I believe that these new members of our leadership team will accelerate the execution of our strategic growth plan. With the recent launch of our targeted marketing campaigns to grow our B2C business, the continued efforts focused on the compliant expansion of our operations into new jurisdictions, as well our new product development, we are making progress on key initiatives throughout the organization. I am excited to work with our talented team and build on the strong momentum we have developed in early 2022.”

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery.com for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com’s mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.lottery.com .

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Lottery.com disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Lottery.com cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Lottery.com. In addition, Lottery.com cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the following factors: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Lottery.com; (ii) Lottery.com’s ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting, including the remediation of identified material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting relating to segregation of duties with respect to, and access controls to, its financial record keeping system, and Lottery.com’s accounting staffing levels; (iii) the effects of competition on Lottery.com’s future business; (iv) risks related to Lottery.com’s dependence on its intellectual property and the risk that Lottery.com’s technology could have undetected defects or errors; (v) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (vi) risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect directly on Lottery.com and the economy generally; (vii) risks relating to privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data; (viii) the possibility that Lottery.com may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (ix) the ability of Lottery.com to achieve its strategic and growth objectives as stated or at all; and (x) those factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form S-1 filed by Lottery.com with the SEC on November 18, 2021, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by Lottery.com wth the SEC. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that Lottery.com has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Lottery.com Contact:

Matthew Schlarb

VP, Investor Relations

(512) 585-7789

[email protected]