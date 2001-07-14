Energous 1W WattUp PowerBridge Receives Regulatory Approval in Canada for Unlimited Distance Wireless Charging

Energous+Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, today announced that its 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitter has received regulatory approval from the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the country’s technology regulatory body, for RF-based power transfer at any distance. The approval in Canada follows similar recent 1W WattUp PowerBridge approvals in the U.S., Europe and India, and expands Energous’ reach of its growing global ecosystem of wireless power transfer technology ideal for IoT deployments in markets such as retail, industrial and medical.

“Approval from regulatory bodies is critical to the rollout of wireless power networks and the approval of our 1W WattUp PowerBridge in Canada opens up yet another market in North America and expands the reach and ecosystem of our wireless power transfer technology,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “With our growing approvals, global reach and award-winning technology, Energous is well-positioned to support the rollout of wireless power networks that transform the way consumers and industries charge and power devices.”

Market analyst firm Statista forecasts the number of IoT devices to grow from approximately 9+billion+this+year+to+well+over+25+billion+by+2030, and IDC predicts that by 2025, IoT+devices+will+deliver+approximately+80+zettabytes+of+data, 6x the amount of data they did in 2019. Manufacturers of IoT devices, which to our understanding increasingly require more power due to their frequent location on the edge far from traditional power sources such as direct wires or batteries, are challenged with powering this growing ecosystem.

Capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously at-a-distance, WattUp PowerBridge transmitters from Energous send power to and can act as a data link for connected IoT devices such as sensors, Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs), trackers, IoT tags, batteryless devices and more. Multiple WattUp PowerBridge transmitters can be meshed together to create a WattUp wireless power network covering unlimited distances for large footprint deployments such as retail stores, industrial warehouses, manufacturing plants, logistics hubs and more. The WattUp wireless power network provides consistent levels of power for IoT devices, while eliminating the costly need to manage and change out batteries or rely on restrictive wires and cables. This innovation ushers in a new reality of mobile, waterproof, smaller, maintenance-free and easier-to-implement devices.

WattUp is the only RF-based wireless charging solution with regulatory approvals in over 100 countries and has wireless charging solutions for both near-field as well as far field-charging. Last year, Energous’ 1W WattUp PowerBridge received regulatory approval for unlimited distance wireless charging in India, Europe and the U.S., to our understanding, three of the world’s largest markets and regions where growth rates of IoT deployments are projected to be mid-to-high+over+the+next+four+years. Energous’ WattUp technology was also named a CES%26reg%3B+2022+Innovation+Awards+Honoree for two categories, Embedded Technology as well as Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy, given to select innovations out of over 1,800 submissions.

