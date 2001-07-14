Palantir Appoints Philippe Mathieu as President of Palantir EMEA

Palantir Technologies Inc. (Palantir, NYSE: PLTR) announced the appointment of Philippe Mathieu as the head of the company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. Mathieu will be responsible for driving the expansion of Palantir across the EMEA region, a role he previously held at Oracle, where he was executive vice president of EMEA and JAPAC responsible for overall sales and P&L for Oracle business amounting to $16B in revenue.

Palantir has a strong commercial presence in EMEA, including partnerships with household names such as Airbus, Merck KgAa Darmstadt Germany and Ferrari, among others. As president of EMEA, Mathieu will build and scale the sales organization across the region.

“Philippe is an experienced leader with demonstrated success at building and scaling sales teams across large markets,” said Palantir COO Shyam Sankar. "I am excited to have Philippe and his decades of experience as we fuel the fellowship across the region.”

“Palantir has become the operating system of choice for Enterprises and the demand is growing exponentially,” Mathieu said. “I am thrilled to join the company who employs the best engineers in the industry and to contribute to the acceleration of our global footprint."

Mathieu has over 25 years of experience as an executive in the technology industry. In addition to his time at Oracle, he held senior management positions at various U.S.-based enterprise software companies such as Hyperion Solutions, PeopleSoft, Commerce One, and Sybase.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys operating systems for the modern enterprise.

Additional information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.palantir.com.

Who dares, wins.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s operations in the EMEA region. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customers; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customers’ ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005383/en/