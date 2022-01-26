Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Johnson Controls to present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

PR Newswire

CORK, Ireland, Jan. 26, 2022

CORK, Ireland, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, will present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer George Oliver will participate virtually in a fireside chat held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (

NYSE:JCI, Financial) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

MEDIA CONTACTS:



Antonella Franzen

Karen Tognarelli

Direct: 609.720.4665

Direct: 571.214.7744

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]



Ryan Edelman

Michael Isaac

Direct: 609.720.4545

Direct: +41 52 6330374

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG41660&sd=2022-01-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-to-present-at-the-cowen-43rd-annual-aerospacedefense--industrials-conference-301468294.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

