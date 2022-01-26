Embraer successfully completes reintegration of its Commercial Aviation business

PR Newswire

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) has successfully completed the reintegration of its commercial aviation business' main information technology systems and processes. The work done throughout January did not hamper the continuity of the company's essential operations.

The reorganization resulting from this process began in May 2020 and since then has been one of Embraer's main focuses, as part of the execution of the strategic plan and implementation of initiatives to make good use of skills and recover synergies. The reintegration ensures operational benefits and eliminates fiscal inefficiencies that an integrated, less complex, and more agile management can offer. With the completion and restoration of normal service in the company, commercial aviation is again directly linked to Embraer's structure.

"We believe that 2022 will be a year of growth and we are well prepared to harness the full potential of the company. So, the success of the reintegration of the commercial aviation business is another important step in the process of executing our strategic planning and will result in significant operational improvements and better profitability," says Antonio Carlos Garcia, Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. "Embraer's entire team is to be congratulated on the excellent job done and completed in a shorter time than planned."

