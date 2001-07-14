Afya Limited Included in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) today announced that it is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

Afya was included on this year’s index for scoring above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

Virgilio Gibbon, Afya’s CEO, noted: “In August 2021, we assumed a voluntary commitment to have at least 50% of women in its management positions by 2030, according to the United Nations Global Compact’s Sustainable Development Goals. The inclusion in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index reinforces our commitment with gender equality. We’re going to continue working to improve our metrics with policy development, representation, and transparency, fostering more opportunities for diverse talent to succeed in our organization.”

About Afya:

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

