H&R Block Continues Focus on Associate Well-being with Announcement of 'Annual Reboot'

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stress, burnout, and uncertainty have been themes of being employed during the past two years of the pandemic. To counter these challenges and to thank its associates for their resiliency and hard work, H&R Block (: HRB) announces “The Annual Reboot,” a paid week of time off that will be offered to all associates annually during the first week of July.



“Our culture at H&R Block is focused on connectedness – connecting as we work together in cross-functional teams, serve our customers, and as we give back to our communities. These connections become even more important during uncertain times like the pandemic,” said H&R Block’s Chief People & Culture Officer Tiffany Monroe. “We know the past two years during COVID-19 have been stressful, and our new Annual Reboot is just another way we are showing appreciation for our associates by allowing them to take extra time to recharge and reconnect.”

Block’s Annual Reboot continues the company’s focus on associate well-being, inclusion, and connectedness and is designated as a completely “offline” week in which everyone is encouraged to log off and take a break from work. Those core workers who will be needed to work during the Annual Reboot week will schedule their week off at a later date.

“We piloted the week off to recharge last July,” said Monroe. “It was an overwhelming success and our associates shared how the collective time away from work for everyone allowed them to come back energized.”

The Annual Reboot is just one change the company has made as a result of the pandemic. Block corporate associates are set to work a permanent hybrid schedule with three days in the office and two days designated as work from anywhere. Last October, Block also announced a host of new inclusive benefits designed to provide associates more support across a range of life stages and circumstances.

