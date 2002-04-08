Clever Leaves Enters US Consumer CBD Market

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. ( CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, today announced its entrance to the U.S. CBD market through the launch of its consumer-oriented CBD line JoySol™. JoySol is produced by Arizona-based Herbal Brands, Inc. (“Herbal Brands”), an established consumer goods manufacturer, wholesaler and direct-to-consumer e-tailer and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clever Leaves.



Clever Leaves’ consumer brands division is introducing JoySol with high-quality CBD, minor cannabinoids and proprietary terpene blends at a mass-market-accessible price point. JoySol launches with oil drop blends, gummies and topicals that comprise a unique CBD Daily Care System, with easy-to-use products specific to each segment of the day – morning, mid-day and evening. The CBD Daily Care System is now available at joysol.com.

“CBD is a rapidly growing segment in the self-care and wellness category, yet we believe there is a dearth of high-quality product offerings and brands for both early-adopters of CBD and consumers which have not yet adopted products containing CBD,” said Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Clever Leaves. “The launch of JoySol makes CBD easily accessible to the everyday individual via a direct-to-consumer approach that marks our entry into the U.S. cannabinoid consumer market.”

“We want everyday consumers, from school teachers to construction workers to stockbrokers, to get more out of life, so we have leveraged CBD and other cannabinoids along with exclusive terpene blends to help support the body and mind,” said Bonnie Brown, Herbal Brands VP of Marketing.

Clever Leaves acquired Herbal Brands in 2019. Since the acquisition, Herbal Brands has expanded its access to more than 20,000 retail distribution points in the U.S. through sales of its well-established nutraceutical products. Clever Leaves believes this provides a strategic entry point and competitive advantage to the U.S. market as cannabinoids become federally legal and regulated.

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves is a multinational cannabis company with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabis business. With operations and investments in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Portugal, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry’s leading global cannabis companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community. Clever Leaves has received multiple international certifications that have enabled it to increase its export and sales capacity from its Colombian operations, including European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) Certification, a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification by Colombia National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute - Invima, and Good Agricultural and Collecting Practices (GACP) Certification. Clever Leaves was granted a license in Portugal from Infarmed – the Portuguese health authority – which allows Clever Leaves to cultivate, import and export dry flower for medicinal and research purposes. In addition, the Portuguese operation was also granted by Control Union Certifications to be compliant with GACP and GAP from EMEA and WHO, as well as with CUMCS – G.A.P.

For more information, visit https://cleverleaves.com/en/home/ and follow Clever Leaves on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About JoySol

JoySol is a brand from Herbal Brands, the US nutraceutical division of Clever Leaves, a multinational cannabis company with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation of pharmaceutical-grade processing.

Clever Leaves Press Contacts:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

+1-347-487-6197

[email protected]

Diana Sigüenza

Strategic Communications Director

+57-310-236-8830

[email protected]

JoySol Press Contact:

Nikki Gersten

+1 503-317-9024

[email protected]

JoySol Commercial Inquiries:

Angela Johnson

Vice President Sales – Herbal Brands

+1-828-490-8140

[email protected]

Clever Leaves Commercial Inquiries:

Andrew Miller

Vice President Sales - EMEA, North America, and Asia-Pacific

+1-416-817-1336

[email protected]

Clever Leaves Investor Inquiries:

Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner

Gateway Investor Relations

+1-949-574-3860

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ed24f9f-248c-4303-956a-a8efb6a4c8c3.