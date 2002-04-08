Mission Ready Solutions to present at OTC Markets Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Ready Solutions Inc. ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (OTCQX: MSNVF) (TSX-V: MRS)(FSE: 2R4), a provider of comprehensive government contracting solutions, today announced that Buck Marshall, President and CEO of Mission Ready will present live at OTC Markets Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference on February 2, 2022. Mr. Marshall will provide a corporate presentation including recent Company highlights and upcoming catalysts.



The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend the real-time, interactive presentation on VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

DATE: February 2, 2022

TIME: 12:30 PM ET (9:30 AM PT)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Fpq8Mn

Recent Company Highlights

COTS – Shelter Systems Contract Valued at up to $200 Million Indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity ("IDIQ") contract to facilitate the delivery of products through the Company's vendor network in support of the United States Defense Logistics Agency ("DLA") Troop Support Clothing & Textiles ("C&T") supply chain

Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) Award for Support of Afghan Refugees Provide the DLA with commercial commodities used for housing, including blankets, pillows, sheets, and sets of those items

Extension of Cold Weather BPA 3-year extension to a previously-awarded BPA for the procurement and supply of cold weather equipment



This interactive online event will be live, and we welcome investors to ask the Company questions in real-time. For those unable to join the live event, an archived webcast will subsequently be made available after the event at https://bit.ly/3Fpq8Mn.

We recommend that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/.

About Mission Ready Solutions

Mission Ready Solutions provides comprehensive government contracting solutions with extensive experience in delivering quality, reliable, mission-critical products and services for law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, military, and other governmental agencies.

Through its privileged access to a host of federal contracting vehicles, including Multiple Award Schedule (" MAS ") contracts awarded and administered by the United States General Services Administration, Mission Ready's wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc., leverages its robust vendor network, time-proven industry relationships, proprietary technology infrastructure, and industry-leading manufacturing and distribution capabilities to efficiently source and deliver more than 1.5 million products.

For further information on Mission Ready Solutions Inc., please visit MRSCorp.com or contact investor relations by email at [email protected] or by telephone at +1 877.479.7778 (Ext. 5). You can also subscribe to our mailing list at eepurl.com/hznhX9 to receive our press releases and latest news directly by email.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.