Otonomo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 15, 2022

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Otonomo), ( OTMO), a leading provider of a pioneering mobility intelligence, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 before the market opens on February 15, 2022.



Otonomo’s management will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on February 15, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Management team members on the call will include Ben Volkow, CEO, Director & Co-Founder, Bonnie Moav, CFO, Amit Hammer, EVP Operations and Doron Simon, EVP of Strategy and Corporate Development.

Otonomo encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call here: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/7558145.

Participants can choose to view the session via a live webcast from this link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wh5qtrn8, which can also be found on the Otonomo website here: https://investors.otonomo.io/news-events/events.

Participants can also choose to call-in. They will receive a unique dial-in number upon registration, which enables immediate access on the day of the call.

Please place your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

The conference call will begin at:

- 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

- 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

- 3:30 p.m. Israel Time

A replay of the conference call will be available from February 16, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Otonomo’s website at https://investors.otonomo.io/news-events/events.

About Otonomo

Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets and more than 100 service providers. Our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points per day globally from over 50 million vehicles licensed on the platform, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that improve the in-and-around the car experience. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, traffic management, EV management, subscription-based services, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, and dozens of smart city solutions.

More information is available at otonomo.io

Otonomo on Social Media

Follow Otonomo on LinkedIn

Like Otonomo on Facebook

Follow Otonomo on Twitter



For more information, please contact:

Company Contact:

Jodi Joseph Asiag

Otonomo

[email protected]



Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

+1 (917)-607-8654

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Otonomo the anticipated technological capability of Otonomo, the markets in which Otonomo operates and Otonomo’s projected future financial and operational results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and potential changes and developments in the highly competitive data marketplace. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Otonomo’s final prospectus filed with the SEC on November 3, 2021 and other documents filed by Otonomo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Otonomo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Otonomo gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.