Polydex Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaboration with Termanox Water Treatment Solutions for novel use of Native Dextran

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (Pink Sheets:POLXF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Termanox Water Treatment Solutions for a novel use of its native dextran product.



Termanox, a Dutch company, has developed and patented a cooling water treatment called Blueterm® for use in power plant cooling towers and other industrial cooling water applications, which patent is based on the synergy between a readily biodegradable biocide and a dextran-based compound. After extensive research and testing, Termanox has concluded that Polydex’s native dextran ensures the most effective synergy.

Many differing industries around the world are facing an enormous challenge to reduce chemical use in open cooling water systems. Most are using chlorine-based products or other oxidizing methods. With growing pressure to reduce harmful chemical discharge, companies are earnestly searching for more natural, biodegradable, and efficient alternatives. Termanox’s Blueterm® system, with Polydex’s native dextran, seems like the solution these companies have been looking for as it is both far more efficient than currently used treatments, but also results in significant reduction of a company’s chemical footprint.

“We are so pleased to have been involved with such an important environmental initiative,” said George Usher, President and CEO of Polydex, adding that “we have been looking for new markets for our existing products and this new application is a very rewarding development for us, and for Termanox.”

“Termanox’s patented Blueterm® is the result of our many years of experience in water treatment, said Stefan Spaas, Business Development Director for Termanox. He continued, “We strive to solve any cooling water related challenge, but our focus has alway been on the triple P; People, Planet, Profit, and now our search for the most efficient exopolysaccharide has brought us to enter this amazing collaboration with Polydex Pharmaceuticals and we look forward to a long and profitable relationship.”

The Company’s publicly traded shares continue to be quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet platform (www.otcmarkets.com/stock/POLXF/quote).

The company continues full disclosure of its financial and operational results, which can be accessed by visiting the company website at www.Polydex.com. Product information is available at www.dextran.ca

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the worldwide veterinary pharmaceutical industry, and also the development, manufacturing and marketing of biotechnology-based for products for the human pharmaceutical market.

Company websites:

www.Polydex.com

www.Termanox.com

