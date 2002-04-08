DarkPulse, Inc Files Petition Against Twitter in the New York State Supreme Court to Compel Twitter to Disclose the Identities of Certain Individuals or Entities

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTCMKT:DPLS) announced that it has filed a Petition against Twitter in the New York State Supreme Court, Nassau County, New York, to compel Twitter to disclose the identities of certain individuals or entities that post regularly on Twitter in an effort to battle the smear campaign that the Company believes is intended to harm its shareholders and investors, drive the price of the Company’s stock down and unlawfully profit on this conduct.



The Petition filed today by our attorneys is seeking the identities of certain posters to bring formal lawsuits to stop such defamatory and misleading statements, and to determine whether the posters are profiting on a plan designed to bring down the Company’s stock price by spreading false and defamatory statements about its CEO and its products, services, and business relationships.

“Social media is designed for the exchange of ideas and interests, but like all social media platforms, can be a bastion of nefarious wrongdoers using such platforms for personal gain at the expense of innocent participants. I have made a pledge to weed out all those spreading false narratives and making false statements about the Company, and we will pursue both civil lawsuits and potential law enforcement prosecution of those individuals,” stated Dennis O’Leary, CEO of DarkPulse, Inc., and Line of Duty Retired Member of the NYPD.

This is the first of several such Petitions that will be filed against operators of social media platforms to expose the identities of these individuals so they can be properly pursued in the courts.

About DarkPulse, Inc.

DarkPulse, Inc. uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains and stresses. The Company’s technology excels when applied to live, dynamic critical infrastructure and structural monitoring, including pipeline monitoring, perimeter and structural surveillance, aircraft structural components and mining safety. The Company's fiber-based monitoring systems can assist markets that are not currently served, and its unique technology covers extended areas and any event that is translated into the detection of a change in strain or temperature. In addition to the Company’s ongoing efforts with respect to the marketing and sales of its technology products and services to its customers, the Company also continues to explore potential strategic alliances through joint venture and licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position.

For more information, visit www.DarkPulse.com .

