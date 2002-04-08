Trex® Sets the Stage for Life's Most Memorable Moments in New Brand Marketing Campaign

WINCHESTER, Va., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Company (: TREX) is kicking off the new year with a new look, new approach and new message for consumers and the industry. The world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing, and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, has unveiled a new marketing campaign for 2022 that positions the brand as a visionary partner and trusted foundation for life’s most memorable moments.



Created with the help of Nashville-based advertising agency and long-time Trex partner, BUNTIN, the campaign dramatizes the concept of “At Trex, we see it too.” The creative, which centers on the relatable and touching story of a dad and daughter’s special connection, positions the Trex deck on the family home as the backdrop for a lifetime of memories and poignant moments that play out over the decades.

“From my childhood, I fondly remember when we added a deck to our house,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex Company. “It became the go-to spot for family celebrations big and small – from cookouts with my grandparents and hanging out with friends to watching the fireworks my brother would set off in the yard and delighting in the antics of our family dog. These outdoor spaces are more than just decking and railing – they are the setting where life plays out, outdoors.”

The “We See It Too” campaign highlights humanity and warmth at every touchpoint. Led by award-winning director Lisa Rubisch, the Park Pictures production team captured scenes with relatable characters engaging in believable scenarios in a realistic setting. Filming was done on an actual Trex deck built by a TrexPro Platinum builder Pro-Built of Highland, Md., in the picturesque Severna Park area of Annapolis, Md. The cast even includes a biological father and daughter for added authenticity.

“When brands are leaders in their category, they need to stay distinctive and ensure they take actions to separate themselves from the competition – the imitators,” explained Aron Cleary, executive creative director for BUNTIN. “Over the past few years, the entire composite decking category has become synonymous with functional messaging and promoting the benefits of composite vs. wood. As the undisputed category leader when it comes to these functional attributes, Trex is the only brand with the ability to find distinction in this sea of sameness. This new campaign boldly differentiates Trex with a distinctive and memorable message that creates a category of one.”

The “We See It Too” campaign officially launched January 1 with TV commercials on HGTV, Food Network and Discovery. Online, social and linear spots are scheduled to run throughout 2022. Integrated content will also extend to social, digital and online video activations, along with radio, print, retail, strategic partnerships, and more.

“At Trex, it is our passion to take ideas and inspiration and turn them into reality,” added Adkins. “We are visionaries at heart, constantly focused on engineering what’s next in outdoor living. So, whatever a consumer might envision for their outdoor space, they can trust that Trex shares their vision and has the experience, products, resources and support to help bring their dreams to life.”

For nearly 30 years, Trex has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking and outdoor living category. Today, the company markets a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance outdoor living products that are beautiful, durable, low-maintenance and sustainable. In addition to its world-famous composite decking, Trex’s industry-leading product line-up includes railing, deck drainage, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand.

The company, which recently achieved $1 billion in revenue*, leads the industry on a global scale with more than 1,700 employees, industry-leading brand recognition and unsurpassed channel placement in more than 6,700 retail outlets across 40+ countries globally. Further bolstering its leadership, Trex was named one of the nation’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune magazine, and included on Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies.

To learn more about Trex, visit Trex.com. For more information about BUNTIN, go to buntingroup.com.

*NOTE: Trex achieved $1 billion in revenue on a trailing 12-month basis ending September 2021.

About Trex Company

Trex Company, Inc. [: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be named to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies and to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/trex-company/), Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

About BUNTIN

With operations in Nashville, Indianapolis, Detroit and Atlanta, BUNTIN is among the leading independent brand communications firms and an ADWEEK-recognized “Top U.S. Shop.” The agency specializes in building Brand Conviction as a tool for achieving disproportionate client business results. In addition to its work with corporate clients, the agency operates a cause-branding division called AdHope that assists organizations in maximizing their social value through “great work that does good in our world.” To learn more, visit buntingroup.com, facebook.com/buntingroup, or @TheBuntinGroup on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact: Elizabeth Gartman

L.C. Williams & Associates

[email protected]

Brian Harkness

BUNTIN

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe84b373-3bbb-43bb-ba3d-9c4fca38e6d4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/006c1ecb-4935-462a-926c-0612cfd44c58