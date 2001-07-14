Winmark Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share will be paid March 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on the close of business on February 9, 2022. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Winmark – the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At December 25, 2021, there were 1,271 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 46 franchises have been awarded but are not open.

