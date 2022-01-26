Meten Holding Group Ltd. Launches the Trial of Metaverse Vocational Education Courses

PR Newswire

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meten Holding Group Ltd. ("Meten Holding Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training ("ELT") service providers in China, today announced the Company has launched the trial of its Metaverse vocational education courses (the "Courses") in December 2021.

The Courses cover various subjects such as video post-production, game rendering, architectural visualization, and interior design. The Company provides the Courses for individuals who recently graduated from school with no knowledge about visual designing but wish to start their career in the industry of visual designing, as well as for professionals who need specific advanced training.

The Courses are designed to meet the learning needs of students with different qualifications. In order to cultivate more visual professional design talents, the Company intends to recruit a team of teachers with extensive teaching experience who will teach students according to their individual abilities and grades. The Company also provides job opportunities for students through its strategic talent cooperation with well-known enterprises in tier one cities in China, such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. Students are allowed to sign employment agreements upon admission to the Courses and have the opportunities to work at well-known enterprises after graduation, which helps students to achieve broad career development goals.

In December 2021, the Company ran a one-month-trial of the Courses in Shenzhen and achieved gross billings of RMB1.0 million (approximately $0.16 million). In January 2022, the Company expanded the Courses to all of its campuses. The Company has finished relevant staff trainings, and it is preparing to officially launch the Courses.

Alan Peng, Chief Executive Officer of Meten Holding Group commented, "We are thrilled about launching the Courses, through which we hope to address the issue of talent shortage in Metaverse and blockchain industry, especially the shortage of Metaverse infrastructure staff, which was an issue we identified in the process of promoting the business. Launching the Courses allows us to utilize our resources, knowledge and experience to cultivate talents for the Metaverse and blockchain track and make our contribution to Metaverse vocational education. The Company expects to train at least 3,000 visual design professionals and to generate gross billings of RMB60.0 million (approximately $9.48 million) in 2022. We are looking forward to working with our school-enterprise partners to jointly build the future of the Metaverse education industry."

About Meten Holding Group Ltd.

Meten Holding Group Ltd., formerly known as Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., is one of the leading omnichannel ELT service providers in China, delivering English language and skills training for Chinese students and professionals. In addition to strengthening its position in the ELT service industry in China, Meten actively explores the blockchain and cryptocurrency mining business outside of China, with a long-term goal of creating value across the cryptocurrency industry. Meten expects to engage in businesses related to blockchain and metaverse in North America and other countries and areas around the world (not including China), including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, and mining pool and data center operation.

