Nayax Launches MoMa 2.0, a Mobile Management App for On-the-Go Use

PR Newswire

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), the leading cashless payments provider, today announced the launch of MoMa 2.0, the newest update to its mobile management app for on-the-go use with Nayax devices. MoMa 2.0 enables data-driven smart decision-making and reduces time and operational costs with an always available management app that grows with Nayax customers operating anywhere from two to 20,000 machines.

As the ongoing shift to a digital-first world continues, Nayax's latest offering provides a flexible approach to managing multiple machines simultaneously. The app is completely synchronized with desktop management system and can be accessed through a mobile application on iOS and Android devices, allowing business operations to be managed any time and from anywhere.

"With the launch of MoMa 2.0, Nayax is thrilled to bring the next level of innovation to our mobile management app," said Yair Nechmad, CEO and co-founder of Nayax. "The updates will deliver a more seamless experience to users as we continue to provide our customers with best-in-class services for their unattended operations."

MoMa 2.0 will allow users to:

Always know what's going on with their business through customizable dashboards to view machine activity, sales and inventory at a glance

Quickly locate machines using custom filters, text and searchability by scanning the QR code

Configure device set up and parameters

Manage inventory, create picklists, edit product maps and add new products

View machine status and receive alerts to locate and address issues as they happen

Nayax's flexible solution allows operators to assign control of specific machines or local areas to facility managers, while only sharing aspects relevant to their job responsibilities. Operators can also edit user permissions to see specific data or reports without granting the ability to change any machine attributes. MoMa saves unattended businesses time, allowing technicians in the field to update machine attributes and stock levels, reducing the reliance on back-office support.

The previous version of MoMa will no longer receive maintenance, updates or technical support. It will be removed from Apple and Google Play stores on March 31, 2022.

For more information on Nayax and its product offerings, please visit https://www.nayax.com/ .

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across channels. Today, Nayax has 10 global offices, over 500 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirer and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. Visit www.nayax.com for more information.

Forward-looking statements

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Courtney Tolbert

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

Tel: +1-917-6078654

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1522055/Nayax_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nayax-launches-moma-2-0--a-mobile-management-app-for-on-the-go-use-301468463.html

SOURCE Nayax