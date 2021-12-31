Touchstone Capital, Inc. Buys Coinbase Global Inc, National Research Corp, Pfizer Inc, Sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, PPG Industries Inc

- New Purchases: COIN, PFE,
- Added Positions: NRC, SNA, RGR, STRA, GNTX, IDCC, FAST, FFIV,
- Reduced Positions: TROW, PPG,
For the details of Touchstone Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/touchstone+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Touchstone Capital, Inc.
- Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL) - 130,053 shares, 20.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- F5 Inc (FFIV) - 60,113 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
- Fastenal Co (FAST) - 199,619 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
- National Research Corp (NRC) - 275,417 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.43%
- InterDigital Inc (IDCC) - 136,132 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06%
Touchstone Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $185.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.55%. The holding were 27,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Touchstone Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: National Research Corp (NRC)
Touchstone Capital, Inc. added to a holding in National Research Corp by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $40.05 and $49, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 275,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.
