Touchstone Capital, Inc. Buys Coinbase Global Inc, National Research Corp, Pfizer Inc, Sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, PPG Industries Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coinbase Global Inc, National Research Corp, Pfizer Inc, sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, PPG Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Touchstone Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Touchstone Capital, Inc. owns 17 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Touchstone Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/touchstone+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL) - 130,053 shares, 20.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% F5 Inc (FFIV) - 60,113 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55% Fastenal Co (FAST) - 199,619 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14% National Research Corp (NRC) - 275,417 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.43% InterDigital Inc (IDCC) - 136,132 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06%

Touchstone Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $185.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.55%. The holding were 27,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Touchstone Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Touchstone Capital, Inc. added to a holding in National Research Corp by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $40.05 and $49, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 275,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.