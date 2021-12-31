Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Touchstone Capital, Inc. Buys Coinbase Global Inc, National Research Corp, Pfizer Inc, Sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, PPG Industries Inc

insider
Just now
Investment company Touchstone Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Coinbase Global Inc, National Research Corp, Pfizer Inc, sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, PPG Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Touchstone Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Touchstone Capital, Inc. owns 17 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Touchstone Capital, Inc.
  1. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL) - 130,053 shares, 20.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  2. F5 Inc (FFIV) - 60,113 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
  3. Fastenal Co (FAST) - 199,619 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
  4. National Research Corp (NRC) - 275,417 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.43%
  5. InterDigital Inc (IDCC) - 136,132 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06%
New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Touchstone Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $185.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.55%. The holding were 27,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Touchstone Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: National Research Corp (NRC)

Touchstone Capital, Inc. added to a holding in National Research Corp by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $40.05 and $49, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 275,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.



