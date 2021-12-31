Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

RHS Financial, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Blackrock Core Bond Trust, BTC iShares Intern

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company RHS Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Blackrock Core Bond Trust, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RHS Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, RHS Financial, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RHS Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rhs+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RHS Financial, LLC
  1. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 153,326 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.10%
  2. WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) - 197,476 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 158,933 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.35%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 75,982 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29%
  5. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE) - 195,762 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.03%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $34.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM)

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET. The purchase prices were between $36.05 and $38.95, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $35.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $151.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 46.10%. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 153,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 29.01%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 177,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 195,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 41.96%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $97.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 25,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB)

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 72.08%. The purchase prices were between $38.56 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $39.79. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 45,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 39.98%. The purchase prices were between $59.09 and $60.49, with an estimated average price of $59.76. The stock is now traded at around $58.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 35,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Sold Out: IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The sale prices were between $31.86 and $33.06, with an estimated average price of $32.53.

Sold Out: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $25.53 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $26.28.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of RHS Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. RHS Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RHS Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RHS Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RHS Financial, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus