RHS Financial, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Blackrock Core Bond Trust, BTC iShares Intern

- New Purchases: IEFA, CSCO, HPQ, IMTM, IVE,
- Added Positions: FNDX, FNDF, FNDE, SCHF, ESGU, LEMB, USIG, EFAV, SCHP, RING, EEMV, ESGD, NTSX, GOVT, SCHR, VGLT, SCHZ, VLUE, IVLU, IVV, HIPS, MSFT, VTV, EDV, SCHA, EFG, RAFE, MBB, EFV,
- Reduced Positions: BHK, IAGG, ISCF, SCHD, CMF, INTF, USMV, PFFD, FNDC, SHYG, PUTW, IGSB, LRGF, ICSH, SCHX, VTI, SCHO, SCHB, EMGF, VB, SCHE, STIP, MTUM, IDLV, TLH, VYM, XLE, IXG, DGX, FNDA, FALN, INTU, AMZN,
- Sold Out: PLTR, MNA, PCY, JPM, CRM,
For the details of RHS Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rhs+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RHS Financial, LLC
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 153,326 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.10%
- WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) - 197,476 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 158,933 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.35%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 75,982 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29%
- Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE) - 195,762 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.03%
RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)
RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $34.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM)
RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET. The purchase prices were between $36.05 and $38.95, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $35.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $151.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 46.10%. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 153,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 29.01%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 177,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)
RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 195,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 41.96%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $97.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 25,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB)
RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 72.08%. The purchase prices were between $38.56 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $39.79. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 45,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)
RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 39.98%. The purchase prices were between $59.09 and $60.49, with an estimated average price of $59.76. The stock is now traded at around $58.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 35,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.Sold Out: IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)
RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The sale prices were between $31.86 and $33.06, with an estimated average price of $32.53.Sold Out: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)
RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $25.53 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $26.28.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of RHS Financial, LLC. Also check out:
1. RHS Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RHS Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RHS Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RHS Financial, LLC keeps buying