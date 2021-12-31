RHS Financial, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Blackrock Core Bond Trust, BTC iShares Intern

New Purchases: IEFA, CSCO, HPQ, IMTM, IVE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Blackrock Core Bond Trust, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RHS Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, RHS Financial, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 153,326 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.10% WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) - 197,476 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 158,933 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.35% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 75,982 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29% Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE) - 195,762 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.03%

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $34.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET. The purchase prices were between $36.05 and $38.95, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $35.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RHS Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $151.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 46.10%. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 153,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 29.01%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 177,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 195,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 41.96%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $97.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 25,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 72.08%. The purchase prices were between $38.56 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $39.79. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 45,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RHS Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 39.98%. The purchase prices were between $59.09 and $60.49, with an estimated average price of $59.76. The stock is now traded at around $58.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 35,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The sale prices were between $31.86 and $33.06, with an estimated average price of $32.53.

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $25.53 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $26.28.

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

RHS Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.