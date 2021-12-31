Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Alphabet Inc, Sells The Travelers Inc, Amgen Inc

New Purchases: GOOG, KO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Alphabet Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells The Travelers Inc, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 688,416 shares, 21.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.83% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 195,066 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 729,550 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 378,660 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 422,070 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.04%

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2534.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 72 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6477.62%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $70.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 237,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 40.45%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 565,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33.