Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Alphabet Inc, Sells The Travelers Inc, Amgen Inc

- New Purchases: GOOG, KO,
- Added Positions: SCHV, VTIP, VGSH, VO, SCHH, BRK.B, DIS, CODI, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: SCHX, IEFA, IJR, VWO, VBR, AMGN, MA, MO, VTI, PM, MDLZ, LMT, AAPL, CAT, HUBB, XOM, CMI, PEP, IBM, UL, EMR,
- Sold Out: TRV,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 688,416 shares, 21.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.83%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 195,066 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 729,550 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 378,660 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 422,070 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.04%
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2534.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 72 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6477.62%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $70.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 237,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 40.45%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 565,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
