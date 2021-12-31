180 Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys TJX Inc, UiPath Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Dollar General Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Royal Bank of Canada

New Purchases: ATVI, MELI, TD, AN, BMBL, CC, XME, ODFL, AI, AVB, REGN, REMX, KD, BFLY, CNC, DRE, WIX, NGG, TSN, SIMO, VOD, COOK, NVTS, DNA, PL, IVR,

ATVI, MELI, TD, AN, BMBL, CC, XME, ODFL, AI, AVB, REGN, REMX, KD, BFLY, CNC, DRE, WIX, NGG, TSN, SIMO, VOD, COOK, NVTS, DNA, PL, IVR, Added Positions: TJX, PATH, LMT, ET, TWLO, INTC, AYX, MNKD, MPC, SLVP, VALE, F, NOC, GOOG, SIVR, GD, RHI, TSLA, IVV, AVGO, FB, SNOW, T, ALL, NVDA, NFLX, OLN, O, CRM, VZ, VMW, EWJ, VYMI, BWA, LOW, ORLY, RING, BHP, BLL, FCX, GIS, IFF, MDT, MET, NTR, TEL, LULU, NXPI, SPLK, QRVO, MRNA, QS, SGOL, VBR, AZN, BIO, CMCSA, FDX, OTRK, KGC, KNX, MRK, QCOM, SWKS, TGT, WMT, CROX, BKN, HQL, LITE, APPH, CPNG, DVYE, EFV, VOE, APD, GOLD, BLK, BA, CSCO, DHI, DD, EW, GPI, HMC, IDXX, IP, KBH, LH, LEN, MTH, PG, PWR, RIO, R, SKM, TPX, DIS, EVN, BTZ, V, DAN, NOW, FIVE, SUM, PSTG, BKR, ESTC, DT, VLDR, MP, DES, ESGU, EWX, IJR, TIP, VIGI, VTIP, MMM, ABB, AMD, AIG, AMT, BCS, CTRA, CAT, ETN, EL, GS, HDB, MU, DGX, RYAAY, SNY, SONY, SCCO, EQNR, UHS, JPS, PHK, GLO, GGZ, NTNX, MBB, VCIT, VO, VT, VTV, VUG, XLE,

AMZN, ISRG, RY, ZS, AAPL, NEM, SIVB, DWX, GLD, COST, DE, JNJ, PFE, SLB, VOO, VXUS, GE, MHK, CYBR, AMGN, BAC, CVX, MCHP, MS, GM, NIO, BSV, DGRO, IDV, PDBC, SLV, VTI, VYM, ASML, AON, CTAS, COP, LLY, XOM, HD, TTE, UNP, JD, ANET, HPE, GOVT, IEFA, IOO, STIP, AMAT, ADP, CSX, CP, C, KO, DVN, DEO, DUK, EXPE, HON, HUM, JPM, LRCX, LNC, NRG, NOK, NSC, NVO, ORCL, PAYX, LIN, ROK, TXN, TRI, UPS, VRTX, WIT, XLNX, EVT, ETG, TYG, BDJ, MOS, ZTS, KEYS, DOW, SOFI, SOFI, DVY, FLOT, IUSB, QLD, XLK, XLY, ABT, ACN, ADBE, MO, TFC, BNS, BMY, CBRE, STZ, CCI, DOV, ECL, ENB, ETR, NEE, FITB, GRMN, ITW, ICE, INTU, KLAC, KT, MRVL, MCD, NKE, NUE, PH, PEP, TSM, WY, IGR, MA, TMUS, KMI, HCA, VEEV, BABA, MOMO, NEWR, VICI, SPOT, BIV, EEM, FDRR, FDVV, HDV, ITOT, IWD, QQQ, SHY, VCSH, VOX, VTEB, XLV, Sold Out: DG, FAS, BAX, BMRN, SE, CLW, TWTR, CXSE, WST, SSO, ASAN, TEAM, MAR, APTV, COIN, NWSA, IWF, BIDU, CDW, RDS.B, ZBH, SJR, MGA, DHR, ADI, AGNC, FLNG, NAZ, XLI, EDSA, TEVA, VEON, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TJX Inc, UiPath Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Energy Transfer LP, Twilio Inc, sells Dollar General Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, Baxter International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, 180 Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 382 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 180 WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/180+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 115,215 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,170 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,515 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.81% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 9,964 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 33,604 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1001.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $79.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in AutoNation Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.56 and $131.04, with an estimated average price of $120.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $31.2. The stock is now traded at around $33.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $56.6, with an estimated average price of $42.17. The stock is now traded at around $28.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 278.15%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $68.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 37,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in UiPath Inc by 402.13%. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $35.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 49,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 24.31%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $387.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 45.60%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 285,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 80.43%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $185.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 55.99%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 34,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $116.65 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $133.88.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

180 Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Clearwater Paper Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $39.9.