Kaizen Financial Strategies Buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Applied Materials Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Investment company Kaizen Financial Strategies (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Applied Materials Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells Microsoft Corp, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kaizen Financial Strategies. As of 2021Q4, Kaizen Financial Strategies owns 140 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Kaizen Financial Strategies
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,920 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.66%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,798 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.66%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 27,206 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.74%
  4. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) - 83,908 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.73%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 13,023 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.12%
New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 7,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc (NMI)

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.44 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $11.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 52,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $918.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $152.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $216.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 239.11%. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 55,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 93.79%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $132.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 13,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 96.09%. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $264.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 5,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 37.20%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $215.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 10,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.85%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 12,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 181.96%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $40.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 23,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $73.76 and $100.53, with an estimated average price of $87.74.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Sold Out: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $19.31 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $20.87.

Sold Out: Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX)

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in Nano X Imaging Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $20.64.



