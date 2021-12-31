Kaizen Financial Strategies Buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Applied Materials Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

New Purchases: AFRM, NMI, TSLA, DLR, BK, ADP, DGX, WGO, UBER, OMAB, SLYG, VUG, PLD, BC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Applied Materials Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells Microsoft Corp, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kaizen Financial Strategies. As of 2021Q4, Kaizen Financial Strategies owns 140 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,920 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.66% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,798 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.66% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 27,206 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.74% Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) - 83,908 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.73% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 13,023 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.12%

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 7,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.44 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $11.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 52,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $918.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $152.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $216.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 239.11%. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 55,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 93.79%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $132.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 13,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 96.09%. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $264.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 5,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 37.20%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $215.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 10,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.85%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 12,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 181.96%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $40.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 23,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $73.76 and $100.53, with an estimated average price of $87.74.

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42.

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $19.31 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $20.87.

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in Nano X Imaging Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $20.64.