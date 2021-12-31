ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, VMware Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells

New Purchases: VMW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Johnson & Johnson, VMware Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Kingstone Inc, sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC. As of 2021Q4, ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/acr+alpine+capital+research%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

General Motors Co (GM) - 3,142,912 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 6,455,633 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 569,384 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 1,428,313 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Magna International Inc (MGA) - 1,979,531 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%

ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $122.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 23.06%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $167.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 885,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 166.90%. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28. The stock is now traded at around $127.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC added to a holding in Kingstone Companies Inc by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $4.66 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $5.4. The stock is now traded at around $5.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 359,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.71 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $20.79.