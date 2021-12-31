ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, VMware Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells

- New Purchases: VMW,
- Added Positions: JNJ, C, MGA, LBTYK, IAC, KINS, JEF, LEN.B, DELL, HHC, FPH, RPV, SMBC, FND, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: VOD, BRK.B, JPM, FLOW, MSFT, RFP, GBIL, BSV, LILAK,
- Sold Out: GPX,
For the details of ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/acr+alpine+capital+research%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC
- General Motors Co (GM) - 3,142,912 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 6,455,633 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 569,384 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 1,428,313 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
- Magna International Inc (MGA) - 1,979,531 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $122.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 23.06%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $167.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 885,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 166.90%. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28. The stock is now traded at around $127.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS)
ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC added to a holding in Kingstone Companies Inc by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $4.66 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $5.4. The stock is now traded at around $5.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 359,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (GPX)
ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.71 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $20.79.
