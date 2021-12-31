Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Ford Motor Co, Enbridge Inc, Sells PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds, Dow Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund

- New Purchases: TSLA, ENB, PFE, CVX, SCCO,
- Added Positions: F, ABT, MSFT, UYG, TMO, ABNB, MAA, ENPH, OUNZ,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, V, GOOGL, AES, PYPL, NVDA, INTC, ODFL, DLR, AMZN, NEE, CCI, MTZ, GM, UPS, VMI, GOOG, XLB, HCA, ZTS, IGV, XLY, PAYX, ADBE, J, ISRG, AZO, IQV, APD, IHF, STZ, HD, APTV, HON, RMD, SBUX, CSX, ROKU, VZ, IYW, PG,
- Sold Out: PTY, DOW, ICLN, TIP, LYB, NFLX,
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 20,270 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,726 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,956 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,794 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 25,343 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.17%
Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $918.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 1,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $132.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.2 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $64.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Terra Nova Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 141.72%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 64,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds (PTY)
Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.63, with an estimated average price of $17.77.Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)
Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15.Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.
