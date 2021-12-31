Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Ford Motor Co, Enbridge Inc, Sells PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds, Dow Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund

New Purchases: TSLA, ENB, PFE, CVX, SCCO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Ford Motor Co, Enbridge Inc, Pfizer Inc, Chevron Corp, sells PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds, Dow Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, LyondellBasell Industries NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 20,270 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,726 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,956 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,794 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 25,343 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.17%

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $918.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 1,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $132.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.2 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $64.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 141.72%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 64,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.63, with an estimated average price of $17.77.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.