Ullmann Wealth Partners Group, LLC Buys Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Sells , Norfolk Southern Corp, Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend

- New Purchases: DFAU, DFAX, FNF, OEF, IDHQ, NFE, IRM, BE, XSVM, UNP, VXUS,
- Added Positions: QUAL, ITOT, IEFA, IJH, IVV, IXUS, SMLF, IWM, IJS, EFA, QQQ, MTUM, IJJ, IUSG, AGG, AAPL, JNJ, FB, MSFT, GOOGL, VTI, BRK.B, AMZN, HD, COST, UNH,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, NSC, PWV, BKI, IEMG, CSX, CTAS, XSMO, SPY, XOM, IWP, IJT, VTV, PFE,
- Sold Out: KSU, IDHD, MUB,
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 653,436 shares, 18.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
- Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) - 1,847,064 shares, 16.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 1,167,921 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 79,830 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 304,069 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01%
Ullmann Wealth Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $30.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.28%. The holding were 1,847,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
Ullmann Wealth Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.14%. The holding were 1,167,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Ullmann Wealth Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $50.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 21,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
Ullmann Wealth Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)
Ullmann Wealth Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in New Fortress Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.3 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $27.67. The stock is now traded at around $20.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (IDHQ)
Ullmann Wealth Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.93 and $32.17, with an estimated average price of $31.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.346800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Ullmann Wealth Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 212.53%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $198.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Ullmann Wealth Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 116.01%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $345.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Ullmann Wealth Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 91.18%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Ullmann Wealth Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend (IDHD)
Ullmann Wealth Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend . The sale prices were between $25.65 and $26.86, with an estimated average price of $26.36.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Ullmann Wealth Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82.
