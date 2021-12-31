KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Cisco Systems Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

- New Purchases: QQQ, CSCO, HUT,
- Added Positions: IVV, VO, IWM, IJR, VTV, XHB, IJH, HDV, DSU, IXUS, ITOT, DIS, VXUS, SCZ, VB, DSI, ARKK, XLV, XLF, GOOG, WMT, NFLX, NVDA, GOOGL, NOBL, IEFA, T,
- Reduced Positions: SHYG, SHV, AGG, HFRO, XLK, AMZN, JNJ, AAPL, HD, FB, UNH, GLD, AMGN, INTC, BRK.B, IEMG, MUB, VUG, ABT, JPM, MA, KO, EFA,
- Sold Out: VYM, BND, LQD,
These are the top 5 holdings of KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 103,927 shares, 24.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 74,189 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 112,964 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 73,432 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 94,122 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39%
KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $345.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 661 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT)
KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Hut 8 Mining Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.51 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $11.26. The stock is now traded at around $5.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 63.15%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $136.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44.
