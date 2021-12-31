KCS Wealth Advisory Buys LXP Industrial Trust, Bank of America Corp, El Paso Energy Capital Trust I, Sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF

- New Purchases: LXPPC.PFD, BACPL.PFD, EPPC.PFD, RPT, EPRPE.PFD, TYG, GTX, EMBD, ONL, PYPL, NTG, CVX, MA, UPS, OPY, CMBS, NEE, ABBV, TSLA, ITM, MXI,
- Added Positions: IGIB, IVV, VGSH, PEP, ANTM, VZ, AIV, VMBS, GM, T, IEFA, ALX, CMCSA, NYCBPU.PFD, FB, PKG, MBB, JPEM, PCAR, BRK.B, MSFT, V, FQAL, IGEB, AMZN, QLTA, VGLT, COST, UNP, NWS, BDX, BSV, CTSH, UBS, SU, KR, MCK, BMY, SAP, EIX, NVO, UNH, GSK, RXI, IXJ, IEUR, FTEC, BBCA, ANGL, BAB, BABA, GOOG, PFE, WTW, GS, GOOGL, MELI, HON, PFFD, INFY, PG, MAR, CSX, IEMG, DEO, FLKR, FLAX, EXI, BIDU, BBD, MGA, FM, BKLN,
- Reduced Positions: AVB, EMB, ICVT, PSK, PHG, IMO, ITUB, ADNT, BK, FLBL, AER, MMC, SCHZ, TLT, JPM, BCS, ERJ, NXPI, JD, IXN, VGK, DIS, SSL, NVDA, LYG, IBN, HD, OC, IWF, SPY, GE,
- Sold Out: SLG, TFLO, C, IP, TAIL, CHKP, VEA, ATNX, SLVM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 173,650 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 22,247 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,362 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 46,236 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.95%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 14,877 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%
KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in LXP Industrial Trust. The purchase prices were between $59.35 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $62.1. The stock is now traded at around $59.056100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 36,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1415.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: El Paso Energy Capital Trust I (EPPC.PFD)
KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in El Paso Energy Capital Trust I. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.67, with an estimated average price of $50.28. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 28,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RPT Realty (RPT)
KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in RPT Realty. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $13.46. The stock is now traded at around $12.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 23,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPRPE.PFD)
KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $33.47 and $36.43, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 33,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp (TYG)
KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.12 and $31.15, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 34,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 43.88%. The purchase prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $57.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 47,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 52.30%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 59,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 39.50%. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $439.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)
KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co by 48.92%. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $8.14, with an estimated average price of $7.65. The stock is now traded at around $6.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 213,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in General Motors Co by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $69.66 and $79.87, with an estimated average price of $75.43.Sold Out: iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO)
KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.25 and $50.27, with an estimated average price of $50.27.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.Sold Out: Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL)
KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Cambria Tail Risk ETF. The sale prices were between $17.81 and $18.77, with an estimated average price of $18.13.Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86.
