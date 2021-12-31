KCS Wealth Advisory Buys LXP Industrial Trust, Bank of America Corp, El Paso Energy Capital Trust I, Sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys LXP Industrial Trust, Bank of America Corp, El Paso Energy Capital Trust I, RPT Realty, EPR Properties, sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KCS Wealth Advisory. As of 2021Q4, KCS Wealth Advisory owns 161 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 173,650 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 22,247 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,362 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 46,236 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.95% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 14,877 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in LXP Industrial Trust. The purchase prices were between $59.35 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $62.1. The stock is now traded at around $59.056100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 36,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1415.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in El Paso Energy Capital Trust I. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.67, with an estimated average price of $50.28. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 28,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in RPT Realty. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $13.46. The stock is now traded at around $12.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 23,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $33.47 and $36.43, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 33,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.12 and $31.15, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 34,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 43.88%. The purchase prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $57.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 47,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 52.30%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 59,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 39.50%. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $439.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co by 48.92%. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $8.14, with an estimated average price of $7.65. The stock is now traded at around $6.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 213,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in General Motors Co by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $69.66 and $79.87, with an estimated average price of $75.43.

KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.25 and $50.27, with an estimated average price of $50.27.

KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.

KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Cambria Tail Risk ETF. The sale prices were between $17.81 and $18.77, with an estimated average price of $18.13.

KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86.