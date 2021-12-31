Transform Wealth, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July, Citigroup Inc, Shell PLC

New Purchases: KKR, CFG, MQ, MUB, SJNK, SPSB, XLP, NVDA, O,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Intel Corp, FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, sells Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July, Citigroup Inc, Shell PLC, Activision Blizzard Inc, Micron Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Transform Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Transform Wealth, LLC owns 218 stocks with a total value of $957 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Powell Industries Inc (POWL) - 2,534,155 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 225,623 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 112,693 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July (PJUL) - 723,445 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.77% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 141,451 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%

Transform Wealth, LLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $64.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 66,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transform Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.49 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 101,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transform Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 77,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transform Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transform Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transform Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transform Wealth, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 151.83%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 407,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transform Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 763.03%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $132.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 55,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transform Wealth, LLC added to a holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 48.54%. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 266,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transform Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 497.03%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 104,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transform Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 162.91%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 168,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transform Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 1154.83%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 30,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transform Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

Transform Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95.

Transform Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $128.17 and $142.67, with an estimated average price of $134.35.

Transform Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64.

Transform Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71.

Transform Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.