Pavion Blue Capital, LLC Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Boeing Co, Qualcomm Inc, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Harley-Davidson Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Boeing Co, Qualcomm Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Harley-Davidson Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pavion Blue Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pavion Blue Capital, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pavion Blue Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pavion+blue+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,489 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 202,709 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 36,037 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,099 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55% Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 86,410 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $456.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $204.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $165.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54.

Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.