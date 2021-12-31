Pavion Blue Capital, LLC Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Boeing Co, Qualcomm Inc, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Harley-Davidson Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: UNH, BA, QCOM, FCX,
- Added Positions: KHC, SMG,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, XLE, HOG, GE, COST, GOOG, DIS, ABT, UL, PG, AAPL, GOOGL, ABBV, AMGN, TMO, BAC, YUMC, IBM, CVX, JPM, DEO, INTC, FDX, UPS, RTX, AIG, WFC, KO, MMM, AMZN, LBTYK, PSX, PFE, PPG, CMCSA, LBRDK, LSXMK,
- Sold Out: PYPL, HON, CARR, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pavion Blue Capital, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,489 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 202,709 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 36,037 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,099 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%
- Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 86,410 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $456.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 507 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $204.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $165.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Pavion Blue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
