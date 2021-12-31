K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Twitter Inc, Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II, DD3 Acquisition Corp II, DD3 Acquisition Corp II

- New Purchases: UUP, TLT, SEAT, ASHR, ASTL, EMBK, RWM, SWSS, SH, PSTG, XBI, SLB, HAL, MAG, EXPE, GATO, MDT, XLY, ORCL, MAXR, UNP, SPOT, HD, PRPB, LIND, BKSY, PUMP, RNAZ, UROY, HUGS, ROSS.U, PL, IVAN, YCBD, IKT, AGRI,
- Added Positions: TWTR, NOA, TSM, BAC, AMZN, MS, HGV, GH, FB, MRVL, WBA, WFG, MIR, KL, IDXX, ORLY, GGG, WYNN, PSQ, GDX, DXCM, NFLX, PCT, SHW, XLK, V, LULU, NEM, JPM, SHOP, BAM, INTU, RBAC, LYV, IWM, IMCC, SWK, DNN, DIS, PYPL, SILJ, NXE, URI, MSOS, SIL, EQX, CNQ, GROY, USAS, ABNB, AMT, WSO, AME, WCC, MFC, ADP, TU, SYK, C, CVS, EA, ZTS, NEX, MA, IEX, FBHS, PENN, FLMN, TBT, PSFE, FDS, ROP, ELS, KRBP, AXP, KWEB, LVS, MGA, ACN, RCI,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, FCX, FDX, ECL, BKNG, MSFT, NGC, TSLA, U, HON, WMT, RY, ATVI, TMO, KRE, AAPL, NTR, TD, LMT, URA, SPY, ABBV, MTAC, IBN, GDXJ, SU, CNI, DE, NOK, BNS, BMO, GOED, PFE, CVE, XME, CM, LEV, CP, TRP, BRK.B, PSLV, JETS,
- Sold Out: NGAB, DDMX, DDMX, CAR, LEGO, SWSSU, TPB, COUP, HLLY, FISV, SHV, LPSN, XLI, DDOG, NVTA, AEM, IGV, PLAN, REKR, AMD, LESL, ZYME, BMY, MCMJ, QRVO, CHGG, BEP, TRIP, PINS, NET, TWLO, GOLD, XLE, VWE, IBB, MMM, YAC, AQB, BRAG, TREB, MIND,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 233,425 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,205 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.2%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,806 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.44%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 170,682 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.63%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 232,005 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.52. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 24,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in Vivid Seats Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 289,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.87 and $40.07, with an estimated average price of $38.56. The stock is now traded at around $37.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 65,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Embark Technology Inc (EMBK)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in Embark Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $3.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 269,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 217,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 97.74%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 219,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in North American Construction Group Ltd by 1148.65%. The purchase prices were between $13.58 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $15.27. The stock is now traded at around $14.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 184,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 582.91%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 53,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 151.79%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $122.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 28,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $99.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 59,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $45.35 and $55, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $47.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II (NGAB)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95.Sold Out: DD3 Acquisition Corp II (DDMX)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in DD3 Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.89.Sold Out: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62.Sold Out: Legato Merger Corp (LEGO)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $11.05.Sold Out: Springwater Special Situations Corp (SWSSU)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in Springwater Special Situations Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.05.
