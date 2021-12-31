Optas, LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Moderna Inc

- New Purchases: VB, SONY, AZN, BMY, FAST, MU, SWX, AA, NMR, MFG,
- Added Positions: VEU, ESGV, VXUS, VSGX, VTI, VOO, SCHE, DISCA, TSLA, GDDY, OTIS, CSGP, PYPL, BND, ACN, VTEB, TSM, UL, LYFT, LYG, AMZN, DIS, UBER, ABBV, NOW, V, MMM, TEF, SBUX, PAYX, NFLX, NGG, MCD, MMC, CL, KO, ANSS, ASML,
- Reduced Positions: BNDX, VXF, FB, AAPL, GOOGL, XSOE, MSFT, WFC, INTU, URI, SQ, ANET, INTC, VSS, LHX, HON, GE, SMFG, FISV, CRH, SAN, ADBE,
- Sold Out: VZ, MRNA, NVS, BIIB, Z, AFRM, VNQI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Optas, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 157,138 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 76,131 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 415,697 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 301,033 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 331,941 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7%
Optas, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $204.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sony Group Corp (SONY)
Optas, LLC initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.56 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $109.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Optas, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)
Optas, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.43 and $71.99, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Optas, LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Optas, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $62.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Optas, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $78.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 44,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
Optas, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 27.67%. The purchase prices were between $59.96 and $63.81, with an estimated average price of $62.03. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 46,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Optas, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 62.75%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Optas, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 85.01%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Optas, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $918.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Optas, LLC added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 39.42%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $82.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.Sold Out: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.
