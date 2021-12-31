Optas, LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Moderna Inc

New Purchases: VB, SONY, AZN, BMY, FAST, MU, SWX, AA, NMR, MFG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Discovery Inc, sells Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Moderna Inc, Novartis AG, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optas, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Optas, LLC owns 152 stocks with a total value of $353 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 157,138 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 76,131 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 415,697 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 301,033 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 331,941 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7%

Optas, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $204.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optas, LLC initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.56 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $109.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optas, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optas, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.43 and $71.99, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optas, LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optas, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $62.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optas, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $78.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 44,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optas, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 27.67%. The purchase prices were between $59.96 and $63.81, with an estimated average price of $62.03. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 46,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optas, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 62.75%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optas, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 85.01%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optas, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $918.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optas, LLC added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 39.42%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $82.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.