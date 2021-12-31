Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
FLC Capital Advisors Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Investment company FLC Capital Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FLC Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q4, FLC Capital Advisors owns 169 stocks with a total value of $360 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FLC Capital Advisors
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 201,860 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.62%
  2. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 730,170 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 290,752 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 235.46%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,710 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
  5. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 208,652 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $59.52 and $88.57, with an estimated average price of $77.62. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $66.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $274.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BCE Inc (BCE)

FLC Capital Advisors initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 235.46%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 290,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 383.40%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 162,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.70%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 316,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ)

FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 64.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.34 and $50.95, with an estimated average price of $50.6. The stock is now traded at around $50.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 160,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $98.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 95,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

FLC Capital Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 139.47%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $91.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 33,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

FLC Capital Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

FLC Capital Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81.

Sold Out: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

FLC Capital Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $41.24, with an estimated average price of $40.81.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

FLC Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6.

Sold Out: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

FLC Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $138.72 and $156.4, with an estimated average price of $146.79.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

FLC Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.



